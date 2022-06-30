Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top 5 THC Edibles From Delta 8 Brands In 2022

No one ever thought that Delta 8 gummy cubes could be this delicious! Grab a gummy pack and enjoy the ride on the go. Delta 8 is legal and available for everyone who needs a supply to relax and rejuvenate after a long, stressful workday.

Because people love Delta 8 Edibles so much, many brands warmed up their hands and made the best gummies on the market, using only organic and natural ingredients sourced directly from nature.

You may relieve anxiety, stress, and depression by taking a single fruity gummy. Check the brands down below and choose your new favorite best Delta-8 THC gummies.

List Of Top Brands For The Best Delta 8 THC Gummies In 2022

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies, Editor’s Choice BudPop: Strongest & Most Potent THC Gummies Infused With D8 Hollyweed CBD: Buy Full Spectrum THC Gummies & Edibles Diamond CBD: High Quality & Wide Variety Of Weed Gummies 3Chi: Affordable D8 Brand For Delta 8 THC Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies, Editor’s Choice

About the brand

Choose the best from the best! We will say that Exhale Wellness is one of the most trusted brands out there and a reliable company that follows customers’ interests and needs. Exhale Wellness does its best and makes its hemp derived products good to perfection.

Each product is tested for purity, quality, and potency before being placed on the selling shelf. The company’s staff are experienced hemp enthusiasts who have a vast knowledge of organic foods and hemp plants.

Exhale Wellness partners only with trusted domestic hemp cultivators who follow strict quality regulations in growing hemp. Both the raw hemp and the final product are legal for trade and usage. The THC level is not exceeding the federally legal amount of 0,3%.

The low THC amount points to the fact that these gummies, as well as all other Delta 8 products of this brand, are non-psychoactive or cause undesired side effects.

Gummies features

Exhale Wellness uses only organic and vegan-friendly ingredients, making its products available to most customers. Exhale Wellness gummies are not tested on animals nor contain animal-derived ingredients.

Their flavor is boosted with fresh fruit concentrates. You can notice the difference and experience how the gummy melts in your mouth. The hempy aftertaste is not present, so you will not experience an earthy aroma while eating a gummy.

These gummies are available in mixed-fruit delicious flavors, free of artificial ingredients and preservatives. The bottle counts 30 gummies, each infused with 25 mg Delta 8. The potency is available in 750 mg and 1,500 mg in total.

Exhale Wellness delivers its products within most USA states fee-free. You won’t be charged for the delivery, meaning you will pay only the price for the chosen product/s.

If you are disappointed by the chosen product, Exhale Wellness will insist on refunding your total paid amount. You only have to email the company and request a refund in the first 30 days from receiving the product.

The Exhale Wellness gummies have been most recommended as highly potent Delta-8 products by theislandnow.

Pros

Trusted company with an excellent brand reputation

The gummies are 100% organic

Suitable even for vegans and vegetarians

Not tested on animals

Safe for everyday use

No side effects of regular consumption reported

Cons

Exhale Wellness can not deliver the products outside the USA

Returning shipping is the customer’s responsibility

What do customers say?

Exhale Wellness has a review section on the website, which is pretty positive and of a high reputation. The customers love the gummies and recommend them to everyone seeking a safe and beneficial snack.

“OH YEAH! I have tried so many THC edibles and tired of wasting money. Heard about these and said last time. Well, these are worth the wait! Fast acting hit in an hour. Intense. Feel like I smoked, body tingling, head relaxed, just alert enough. Tastes good. These are great!” – wrote Carol, a satisfied and verified customer of Exhale Wellness.

#2. BudPop: Strongest & Most Potent THC Gummies Infused With D8

About the brand

BudPop knows how to win customers’ hearts. The products, ingredients, and packages are the most attractive Delta 8 snack you will ever see. Fresh colors, flavors, and a fresh feeling after a long and challenging day.

The best thing here is that BudPop selects only the purest hemp on the market and manufactures potent products that will not make you paranoid or anxious after the kick-in. They will not get you high, either.

The USA has lots of places where people plant and cultivate hemp plants. BudPop chooses Nevada as the hemp source for crafting its products. Nevada farmers produce farm Bill compliant hemp, free of pesticides and chemicals.

The raw hemp enters the manufacturing process, where it is later processed and extracted with the carbon dioxide (CO2) method.

The result is pure and terpene-rich Delta 8 extract, ready to be infused into BudPop’s products. All the products are tested in a laboratory before being offered for sale.

Gummies features

The gummies come in three flavors, Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and Watermelon Zkittlez. Each bottle comes with 25 gummies infused with 25 mg of pure Dela 8, or in total 625 mg Delta 8 per bottle.

You can manage the dose by taking ½ gummy or more than one gummy since there are no other potency variations.

GMO-free, vegan-friendly, and non-allergic, BudPop’s gummies are the best choice for everyone seeing high-quality Delta 8s. The gummies will not make you high nor cause undesired side effects like marijuana. The gummies are made to help you live happier, not make you anxious.

The ingredient list is pretty short and free of additional artificial enhancers. The gummies contain only pure Delta 8 extract, terpenes, and pectin instead of gelatin. These snacks are sweetened with a small amount of sugar.

Fill out your chart and submit the order. BudPop will pay for the shipping and do its best to deliver your order as fast as possible. Damaged or wrong products will be replaced after you report the issue.

Pros

Tasty and natural Delta 8 gummies

Three flavor options

Tested in a third-party lab

Made with domestic Nevada hemp

Non-psychoactive and safe

There is no side effect report

Cons

The brand has only one potency option

The gummies are not recommended for pregnant women and people with severe diseases

What do customers say?

The customers went crazy for these gummies. They are beneficial in every field and help users manage their stress and anxiety.

BudPop has excellent reviews and aims to satisfy every customer. The average-reputed reviews are mostly about the prolonged delivery during the pandemic, but there is no bad word about the gummies.

“I love these gummies!!! Within 20 -30 minutes, I am relaxed, I have tried other supposedly #1 on the cannabis market products, and I can honestly say these are the most potent as well as a great taste! Kudos to Bud Pop!!!” – store Sheliah Washington, verified BudPop buyer.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Buy Full Spectrum THC Gummies & Edibles

About the brand

Another brand in the line to be the best on the market. Hollyweed has begun with high quality and maintains high quality. The products will not disappoint the customers. The brand works on expanding the line with new, innovative ones for better customer satisfaction even more.

As you can see, the company sticks to simplicity and modern design. The web store is easy to navigate and pretty detailed in the description section. You can read and learn a bit more about each product, its effects, and how to use it properly.

Hollyweed CBD sources the hemp from Colorado farms since they are some of the best sources in the USA. The hemp cultivators plant and grow their hemp on suitable soil, free of heavy metals. No herbicides/pesticides are sprayed on the plants.

The pure raw hemp plants arrive at the manufacturing facility, and they are later processed and extracted using the CO2 method.

Gummies features

Hollyweed CBD stores the gummies in a portable bag instead of a plastic bottle. The package makes the gummies portable and compact, so you can slip them into the bag and carry them anywhere.

The gummies are available in fruit and cube shape. Both options have mixed-flavor gummies, so you don’t get bored with the same taste.

The Delta 8 gummies are available in two potencies, 750 mg and 1,500 mg. The gummies will not make you high or anxious. They have little to no THC content and are non-psychoactive.

The company wants everything to be simple, so it uses simple ingredients, too. The gummies contain only full-spectrum Delta 8 extract, natural terpenes, natural fruit concentrates for flavoring, and sugar. The gelatin is replaced with pectin, making the gummies vegan-friendly.

Hollyweed CBD gives free USA delivery and a 30-day refund/return policy. Not satisfied? Return the opened product, and Hollyweed CBD will return your money. Just make sure that you place the request in the predicted time.

Pros

Two gummy flavor and potency options

Non-psychoactive and free of allergens

Organic, vegan, and laboratory tested

Free of artificial sweeteners and flavors

Beneficial for mental and physical health

No side effects

Cons

No customer reviews section on the website

The gummies are safe but not recommended for pregnant women and minors

What do customers say?

Hollyweed CBD is still working on its website and lacks customer reviews. But, we spent some time researching review platforms and found some reviews about this brand.

People are mostly satisfied with the quality, product line, and even the delivery and customer service. We hope that the brand will develop the review section on the official website and encourage the customers to leave feedback there.

“Best delivery service I’ve tried so far. Quality product for a great price. Fast delivery and amazing customer service. I think I’ve found my new service. Check them out you won’t be disappointed.” – store Dawn Davis, a customer who has tried Hollyweed’s products.

#4. Diamond CBD: High Quality & Wide Variety Of Weed Gummies

About the brand

Diamond CBD is a place where you can find various Delta 8 & cbd products, flavors, and potencies. Because this brand has a lot to offer, it uses hemp from various places in the USA and Scandinavia. The hemp is absolutely free of GMOs and chemicals and has legal THC content.

An independent lab testing is done on the products for accuracy, so you can feel safe buying them. The reports are available on the website and accessible to every customer or visitor on the site.

There is no side effect report of regular gummy usage. The gummies are safe and do not produce side effects if used as recommended. The brand will feel happy if you are its new customer and give you up to a 70% discount and free 2-day shipping if your chart exceeds $100.

Feel free to contact the support center and ask about the things that concern you. The support center will also help you with the company’s policies.

Gummies features

What makes this brand unique is that you can find mega-pack gummies. The largest package contains 200 gummies, the best deal for party time!

Share them with friends or be selfish and keep them for yourself. The bottle has hundreds of different flavors and brings you a new experience with each gummy. The gummies are infused with 25 mg of pure Delta 8 extract.

They are also available in smaller packages of 50 pcs and 12 pcs. The potency is the same; it is 25 mg per gummy.

The difference is only in the number of gummies the package contains. If you are skeptical about buying a big pack, you can purchase the sample pack of two gummies and decide if you like them or not.

Diamond CBD has a new product on the line, the Shroom Delta 8 gummies, available in black color. The Shroom Delta 8 are available only on Diamond CBD and nowhere else, hurry up and give them a try!

Pros

Dozens of different flavors

Various pack sizes

Excellent potency of 25 mg Delta 8 per gummy

Sample pack of 2 ct available

Great for stress relief and relaxation

Excellent customer reputation

Cons

The delivery is free only on orders over $100

Not recommended for people with severe diseases

What do customers say?

Most customers love the unique flavor options and fresh gummies colors. There is a size for everyone, whether you want to get some gummies for yourself or share them with your buddies.

“These are the best gummies I’ve come across. Not only is there a nice feeling from it, but it also relieved all my pain & anxiety, and I have a lot of both! I take 1 gummy at a time, and it’s more than enough to make me feel amazing without inhibiting my ability to function. My mind actually gets clearer, and the weight I feel all the time is lifted. They’re totally worth it!” – wrote Christina B., a verified customer of Diamond CBD.

#5. 3Chi: Affordable D8 Brand For Delta 8 THC Gummies

About the brand

3Chi is known for its impressive line of cannabinoid products. The Delta 8 section is less psychoactive – more revitalizing, and beneficial for overall health.

The brand knows how to perfectly blend the cannabinoids and aromas, making its products the best escape from a stressful day.

Whether you need Delta 8 for recreational or medicinal needs, 3Chi will give you the best product and experience. You won’t feel overwhelmed, paranoic, or anxious once the buzz fades away. The gummies may keep you “in shape” for longer than 6 hours, allowing you to enjoy the rest of the day in peace.

Each product is tested in a lab, so the brand ensures that the offered goods match their label and description and are 100% safe for human use. The reports are available on the website. You can check them anytime.

Unfortunately, the products are non-refundable. 3Chi believes in its products and wants you to understand that cannabinoids affect everyone differently. You should choose the proper dose to experience the effects of Delta 8.

Gummies features

3Chi expanded the list with a new flavor. Besides the Watermelon and Black Raspberry, you can now enjoy the gummies in a Strawberry flavor. The gummies are cube-shaped and stored in a portable bag, so you can easily carry them with you.

The potency is 200 or 400 mg in total, and the package counts 8 or 16 gummies. The flavor is rich and will not make you experience a hempy taste.

Manage the dose by taking at least ½ gummy or increase the dose with 2 gummies. You can easily manage the intake since the gummies contain 25 mg Delta 8 per piece.

3Chi infuses the gummies with pure hemp extract derived from local, USA-grown hemp. The ingredients used to make this product are 100% of organic origin, safe, and non-psychoactive.

The thing that makes these gummies non-psychoactive is the low THC content which is less than 0,3%. The effect will keep you up for more than 6 hours.

Pros

Rich flavor and no hempy aftertaste

Two potencies and three flavor options

Laboratory tested for safety and quality

Best for relaxation and better sleep

Mini packs available to try the product

Made in the USA

Cons

The orders are final and non-refundable

Not safe for pregnant women and people with diagnosed health conditions

What do customers say?

3Chi has thousands of reviews on the website. We can say the customers love and enjoy all the offered products, which is pretty obvious from the reviews on the website.

“This company is amazing. I have been ordering from them for a few months, and they have never disappointed me. The delivery is fast, and the quality is top-notch. I only ever ordered these gummies, and I am obsessed. They work fast and taste really good. I can’t wait to try more of their products!” – wrote Alex, the latest customer who left feedback on the website.

How We Chose These Brands For Best THC Gummies?

Quality

We want to bring you only the best portion of brands. Our first criterion is always quality. We do not accept anything below the best, so you can choose the best and see what we are talking about.

These five companies know how to work and do it to perfection. The gummies have rich flavors and excellent ingredients of the highest quality.

Everything begins with the highest grade raw hemp, which is the main factor that determines products’ quality.

These brands guarantee their products’ quality and prove it with the lab reports. Each ingredient is organic and carefully chosen. The difference is visible, and you will feel it once you take a gummy.

Flavor and potency options

The brands want to offer the best for the customers. Everyone has different tastes and desires, so why get gummies in a flavor that you do not usually prefer. Because these brands offer various flavors and potencies to choose from, you can get the flavor mix and enjoy each day with a new flavor.

Potency is essential, especially for beginners. We set this as a criterion because we wanted everyone to find the proper strength and enjoy the Delta 8s.

You can easily manage the intake dose since every gummy has perfectly measured Delta 8 content. Begin with half a gummy, or start the ride with two gummies at once. Manage the quantity by your previous experience and tolerance.

Outstanding brands

Once we saw what these brands have to offer, we noticed that they have more than an excellent reputation. Most customers noticed the difference between all-natural and synthetic gummies and decided to leave high-rated feedback that increased the brand’s reputation.

What does it mean? It means that the brands sell products that meet their descriptions and provide excellent effects. The brands that stand on the customer’s side offer excellent policies, too.

All in all, the goods and services these companies provide speak more than their reputation, making them outstanding on the market.

Loved and recommended by thousands of customers

Trusted brands are not scared of the customer’s reviews and usually share all the positive or negative testimonials.

Everyone has a different taste, and it is okay to see various reviews. Some customers may experience trouble with the delivery, which is the reason for leaving an average reputation.

However, the products are loved by many customers, enough to make us choose exactly these five from the sea. You can also check the reviews on each brand’s websites and read all testimonials.

Best prices and discount offers

Delta 8 is not the best if it is the most expensive. We know that it is found in relatively smaller amounts, but that does not make the products unaffordable.

These brands are proof that Delta 8 gummies can be affordable for everyone’s budget, and everyone can purchase them without spending hundreds of dollars.

Besides the gummies’ price, these brands will make them cheaper by giving you a welcome discount, coupon codes, subscription discounts, and even bundle discounts. Check the website’s latest offers and purchase your favorite option for a lower price.

Buying Guide and Tips for Beginners On Delta 8 THC Edibles

Watch the price

If you are new in the Delta 8 world, be careful. You might not be well informed about the price, quality, and features these gummies give, so ask someone to help you out and make the right decision.

A high price does not guarantee the best quality. You should check a few other factors before determining if the price is good for the product.

Many brands use the price as a trick to make you buy their products that do not guarantee good quality. Delta 8 can be affordable, and you can buy yourself gummies for less than $50. Do not spend too much on brands that do not offer much.

Check the quality

The quality should match the price. Check the hemp source, potency, flavors, sizes, THC content, extraction method, etc. All these factors contribute to the product’s quality. Ensure that the brand cares about the product’s quality from the beginning.

Domestic hemp is always a priority. Local farmers work following strict quality regulations and do not use chemicals on the hemp.

Pure plants are the base for a high-quality product. If the brand is not sharing that kind of information, the quality may be under a question mark. You should avoid brands that are not honest about the product’s quality.

Search for lab reports

The lab reports will give you the security that the chosen brand offers tested products that are safe for human use. The third party lab testing reports are usually made in third-party laboratories outside the company. They test and inspect each product separately, making a report for every product.

The third party laboratory testing reports show if the rested product has heavy metals, chemicals, dangerous substances, artificial ingredients, THC content, the amount of each ingredient, etc.

By the report, you will see that the product matches the label, its quality, potency, and safety. Trusted brands usually share the COAs publicly.

What other customers say about the brand

This is the most important part of your research. When you search for a trusted brand, you need to check what other people have to say about the chosen product.

Some might be disappointed, and others may be satisfied, which is pretty okay. Everyone has different desires and tastes, so it is logical to see various reviews.

As long as the positive customer reviews dominate over the negative, you can trust the brand and try its products. Cannabinoids affect everyone differently, so it is pretty logical for everyone to experience different effects.

FAQs On Delta 8 Gummies & THC Edibles

Q1. How are Delta-8 gummies made?

Delta 8 gummies are made exactly like the regular in-store gummies. Their high quality ingredients are pretty the same, and the manufacturing process goes the same.

The main difference is the Delta 8 extract infused in these gummies. The manufacturers follow the regular manufacturing process and add another stage where the Delta 8 is added to the jelly.

The jelly is mixed with the Delta 8 and poured into molds or cut into cubes. Later, the gummies are covered in sugar crystals, so they will not stick to each other in the package.

Most gummies have a rich fruit flavor and will not let you taste the hemp inside. In these cases, the gummies will look and taste exactly like the regular gummy bears from a market.

Q2. What are Delta 8 gummies good for?

The gummies are beneficial for many physical and mental conditions. For example, these gummies may relax your body and give your brain clarity. This will allow you to focus on essential things and activities throughout the day and forget about the stress.

The reliving buzz will reach every spot in your body and block the nerves that transmit pain signals to your brain.

You may feel less pain, headaches, and period cramps. Delta 8 may also help you out with chronic pain, workout pain and muscle soreness. Research has shown that Delta 8 gummies weed edibles may help with nausea, low appetite, and poor sleep.

Q3. How long does it take to feel the effects of Delta 8 gummies?

The gummies take time to kick in. They can not enter the blood flow as quickly as the smokables because they need to be digested in the stomach.

The kick-in time may take from 20 minutes to 1 hour, depending on your metabolic rate and intake dose. It varies from person to person, but you should allow them to get absorbed to their fullest to feel the effects.

On the other hand, the gummies are the longest-lasting Delta 8 product. Their effects may last up to 8 hours.

Q4. Are there any warnings and precautions for taking Delta 8 gummies?

Delta 8 gummies are relatively safe and well-tolerated by many people. There are no significant side effects reported from a customer who used the gummies as recommended. Still, overdosing may cause some short-term side effects like nausea, tiredness, and dry mouth.

Most manufacturers set precautions for pregnant women, breastfeeding, minors, and people with severe diseases on prescribed medications and therapies. If their doctor does not say the opposite, these categories should not use Delta 8 gummies or other cannabinoid products.

Wrapping Up On Buying Delta 8 THC Gummies

A single gummy can brighten your day. Delta 8 is the most desired cannabinoid nowadays.

People love Delta 8, especially the premium quality & gluten free gummies, as one of the tastiest and most discreet hemp derived delta 8 hemp products on the market.

You can take the gummies everywhere with you and enjoy the beautiful day, even if there is rain outside. Delta 8 gummies will make you drown in deep relaxation and give you a free state of mind.

Grab your Delta 8 today and enjoy the brighter side of life!