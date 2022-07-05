Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top 5 Delta 8 Brands For Weed Gummies & THC Edibles| Buy High Quality Delta 8 THC Gummies & Weed Edibles Of 2022

When it comes to buying Delta-8 Gummies, the options can be overwhelming. Do you stick with one brand? What dosage and serving size? We’ll cover everything you need to know. Have a look at the best delta 8 gummies of 2022 here.

Top 5 Weed Edibles Brands For THC Gummies In 2022

The best delta-8 gummy options are our top recommendations for the year for all the right reasons. Here’s a detailed look into each one and why we think they might be great options for you.

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice BudPop: Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies & Potent Vegan Gummies Hollyweed CBD: Full Spectrum Delta 8 THC Edibles From Top Weed Dispensary Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus: Popular D8 Gummies Infused With Delicious Flavors 3Chi: Affordable Weed Gummies & Delta-8 THC Gummy Products

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice

Coming up as the best overall delta-8 gummies brand and top choice on our review is the delta-8 gummies from the Exhale Wellness brand. Exhale Wellness Delta-8 Gummies offer all of the benefits of marijuana without the high.

These gummies are made from organic hemp oil and contain optimal levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content, which is the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

The CBD gummies from Exhale Wellness line are designed to provide relief from anxiety, stress, and pain. Made with lab-tested, organic CBD oil in the USA, these gummies are a great way to get your daily dose of relaxation without the psychoactive effects of THC, and is recommended by theislandnow.

These delicious, all-natural gummies contain gelatin, water, cane sugar, natural flavors, and vitamin C. The ingredients are simple, and the dosage is small enough, so you can feel good about using them every night.

The microencapsulation process used to make these gummies ensures that each serving contains just the right amount of melatonin—no more, no less. As a result, there’s no risk of overdosing on melatonin when taking these gummies.

Because they’re made with gelatin instead of animal products like beef or pork (which are common in other gummy products), they’re also suitable for vegans and vegetarians alike. We love how versatile Exhale Wellness Delta-8 Gummies are.

Highlights

High-Quality Organic Ingredient Sources

The organic ingredients in Exhale Wellness Delta-8 Gummies are sourced from farms that have an established history of fully organic and high-quality cultivation systems. In addition, these farms’ growers operate according to strict standards for organic production and handling.

The hemp flowers and buds used to make these gummies are grown without pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). In addition, consumers with unique dietary preferences or allergies to specific ingredients when consumed will find the organic and vegan-friendly nature of the brand’s products very appealing.

Third-Party Laboratory Tested Gummies

Exhale Wellness Delta-8 Gummies undergo rigorous laboratory testing to ensure they meet high standards for purity and potency on every level—from their ingredients to their manufacturing processes to their finished products.

These tests include potency analysis, microbial screening, heavy metal testing, residual solvent testing, organoleptic analysis, and residual moisture analysis (water activity).

Behind all the technical jargon is the clear intent of the brand to ensure that its users can enjoy the best benefits from their delta-8 gummies as anywhere else globally. So if you’re looking for a high-quality delta-8 gummy option with all the bells and whistles, Exhale Wellness is surely one brand to consider.

Full-Spectrum Hemp Extracts

Exhale Wellness’ delta-8 gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp oil, and each one contains just the right amount of CBD and THC extracts. Each bottle contains 30 gummies, which is a little more than the recommended dose for most users. In addition, the gummies come in three different flavors: green apple, watermelon, and sour blue raspberry (the latter two flavors have a sweetened coating).

The recommended dosage for these gummies is 1-2 per day. The flavor is mild enough to take them before bed without worrying about ruining your sleep or waking up with a bad taste in your mouth in the morning. Some people find that taking 2-3 gummies at once gives them stronger effects than just taking one at a time.

Pros

Highly efficient delta-8 gummies

Third-party evaluated for safety and quality

100% organic and non-GMO ingredients

An excellent option for vegan-based preferences

Free shipping on all orders

Cons

Users can only purchase products via the brand’s website

Summary of Customer Reviews

Exhale Wellness Delta-8 Gummies are an effective supplement for relieving the stress and anxiety of everyday life. Their effectiveness stems from a unique combination of ingredients, and consumers are satisfied with the results they have experienced.

Overall, customers recommend this product to others based on its affordability and

efficiency and its ability to offer modest health benefits with no significant side effects.

#2. BudPop: Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies & Potent Vegan Gummies

Coming behind closely in the second spot is BudPop’s high potency Delta-8 Gummies. Although recently making its entry into the hemp edibles market in 2021, the company behind the brand is known for its potent dose of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoid gummies.

The company’s goal is to create a safe and fun experience for adults who want to discreetly enjoy the benefits of cannabis.

The BudPop high potency gummies come in three different flavors: Strawberry Gelato, Watermelon Zkittlez, and Blue Dream Berry options. Each flavor contains 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD. The company also offers a CBD-only version if you don’t want any THC.

Each package contains 10 pieces of candy that are about 1-inch square. They’re made with all-natural ingredients, including organic sugar cane syrup and fruit juice concentrate. The candy has no added artificial sweeteners or preservatives, so it’s suitable for those who have allergies or sensitivities to these substances.

The gummies have a soft texture that dissolves easily on your tongue. They take longer than other edibles to kick in, so you should wait at least an hour before consuming them again to maximize your experience. If you don’t like the taste of cannabis (or just want to avoid it), this option may be better suited for you than some others on our list.

Highlights

Highly Potent Delta-8 Products

BudPop Gummies are highly potent, high-quality products. The gummies come in four potencies. Each gummy is made with a dose of 75 mg, 150 mg, 300 mg, or 500 mg Delta-8 THC per candy. There are no fillers or additives in these candies, pure THC oil that comes directly from the plant.

These high potency delta-8 gummies from BudPop are great options for the more experienced delta-8 enthusiasts looking for a little bit of extra fun with new flavor and taste experiences.

Just as well, new and exploring users can also enjoy the brand’s products, but they’ll need to keep to a much lesser quantity of the gummies until their experience levels can match the potency of the product.

Multiple Taste and Flavor Options

BudPop’s high range of gummies comes in three different flavors unique to BudPop and are not available anywhere else on the market today. The high potency gummies also come in two different concentration options: Full Spectrum or Isolate (distillate).

The Full Spectrum option uses the whole plant, which gives it more of an earthy taste, while the Isolate option is more refined and produces less flavor variation between batches. Whichever option you go for, you’ll enjoy the same benefits and level of quality that the brand has established for itself.

Third-Party Laboratory Evaluated

Like many other top-quality delta-8 brands globally, the gummies from the brand are third-party laboratory tested and produced in a facility that uses the most advanced technology to ensure the safety and consistency of their products.

These independent laboratory tests confirm that each gummy contains a minimum of 250 mg of THC per serving. In addition, the lab tests show that the product contains no microorganisms, pesticides, or heavy metals like arsenic or lead.

That means that you can feel confident knowing what’s in these gummies and that any other substances haven’t contaminated them during production.

Pros

A highly potent and excellent option for more experienced users

Wide variety of taste and flavor options

100% organic and naturally sourced ingredients

Excellent user reviews

Cons

Some users may find the product’s potency unsuitable for their needs

Summary of Customer Reviews

From the reviews that customers have left, BudPop Delta-8 Gummies are popular. They are well marketed and do not use any synthetic ingredients—only a fairly low number of customers reported having below-par experiences with the brand’s delta-8 products.

Overall, most customers were satisfied with this product as it helped reduce their anxiety and stress levels when they were on their low THC dosage.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Full Spectrum Delta 8 THC Edibles From Top Weed Dispensary

Hollyweed CBD Delta-8 Gummies are the perfect edible for anyone who likes to enjoy the heightened experience of hemp-based gummies and loves their body and wants to keep it healthy. Hollyweed CBD Delta-8 Gummies combines a delicious, fruit-flavored gummy with a dose of cannabidiol that’s just right for your needs.

The brand’s gummies are a fun way to get your daily dose of cannabinoids in a delicious, gummy treat. Each succulent candy from Hollyweed is made with organically sourced ingredients that are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly.

They’re also free of artificial flavors and colors, making them an excellent choice for people who have dietary restrictions or sensitivities.

The company uses a special CO2 extraction method to ensure that their products are pure and effective—and they’re proud to say that their formula meets the highest standards in the industry.

As a result, delta-8 enthusiasts trying out the gummies from this brand can enjoy full-spectrum benefits of delta-8 gummies comparable to that of any other top brands in the industry.

Highlights

Great-Tasting Flavor Options

The brand’s delta-8 products are a great way to get your daily dose of pleasant-tasting gummies. In addition, Hollyweed CBD offers multiple delicious flavor options made from premium industrial hemp extract, so you know they’re good for you.

Hollyweed CBD Delta-8 Gummies come in several flavors: orange peel, peach mango, blue raspberry, and lemonade melon. Each flavor contains 10 mg of THC per serving, making it easy to adjust your dosage without eating multiple pieces.

If you enjoy exploring the taste and flavor of delta-8 gummies just as much as you do with its other benefits, this is a great option to try out.

Premium Industrial Hemp Extract

You’d be surprised at how many self-acclaimed high-quality delta-8 brands will use average quality hemp extract to produce their delta-8 gummies. Hollyweed CBD delta-8 gummies, on the other hand, are made from the highest quality industrial hemp extract available.

The hemp used in these gummies is grown without pesticides or herbicides, making it safe for you to use. The extract is also lab-tested to ensure that it contains a high concentration of CBD, so you know that you are getting a product that works as advertised.\

Vegan-Friendly and Gluten-Free Product Options

Since the CBD in these gummies comes from hemp oil extracts, they are gluten-free and vegan-friendly. In addition, the ingredients used to make these gummies are all-natural and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Users with specific dietary allergic reactions to the ingredients in low-quality products will enjoy the unique plant-based ingredients making up the brand’s delta-8 gummies.

Although generally, most top brands will at the least have delta-8 product options for vegans and customers with special needs, Hollyweed CBD takes it to the next step with its special focus on this regard for its customers.

Pros

Excellent taste and flavor options

Highly efficient

Multiple strains and dosage options are available

Third-party lab tested

Discreet packaging

Cons

Only available for purchase online

Summary of Customer Reviews

Overall, the reviews on Hollyweed CBD Delta-8 Gummies in THC Gummy form are overwhelmingly positive.

The gummies are affordable, and customers loved its fast-shipping policy, natural tone and packaging, and the high-quality products offered by this vendor.

We highly recommend these to customers seeking a sativa-dominant blend perfect for daytime use.

#4. Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus: Popular D8 Gummies Infused With Delicious Flavors

There aren’t many delta-8 brands around that can match the wide variety of flavor options offered by Diamond CBD Chill Plus Delta-8 Gummies. The brand is one of the most popular options in the industry among delta-8 gummy enthusiasts.

The brand’s gummies are made with high-quality ingredients, and they’re super effective. You can use these gummies for more than just pain management—they’re also great for stress relief and anxiety.

In addition, the gummies are made with a proprietary blend of organic ingredients, so you don’t have to worry about any unwanted ingredients. It is also gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO. So, you can rest assured that this product is safe for your health.

The Diamond CBD brand is known for its transparency, so you know what you’re getting with these gummies. You will receive 30 servings per container, and each serving contains 5 mg of CBD. Each bottle contains 10 gummies, so each bottle lasts for about three days if you take one gummy per day (which is recommended).

If you want to try out some new gummies or just want something that will help manage your pain or stress levels without making you feel too high or stoned, these are some of the best options available right now.

Highlights

Wide Range of Excellent Taste and Flavor Options

Diamond CBD Chill Plus Delta-8 Gummies are a fantastic option for those looking to enjoy the benefits of CBD in a sweet and tasty gummy. With a wide range of excellent taste and flavor options, these gummies are perfect for enjoying on their own or as a dessert after dinner.

These gummies come in various flavors, including mango, watermelon, and blue raspberry. They are also available in four different strengths, including 10 milligrams, 25 milligrams, 50 milligrams, and 100 milligrams.

Fully Organic, Non-GMO Ingredients

The Diamond CBD Chill Plus Delta-8 Gummies are made from natural ingredients known for their ability to help people relax and enjoy themselves. In addition, they’re all organic, non-GMO, and vegan—which means no harmful pesticides or other chemicals.

And that’s not all: The gummies are also dairy and gluten-free. That means they’re perfect for everyone who wants to avoid these common allergens.

In addition, these gummies will give you a boost of energy and help you stay alert throughout the day so that even if you’re feeling tired or stressed out, there’s no need to worry about staying active and productive.

Excellent Customer Experience

Often, users will experience issues with the quality of their products or the delivery process, even when the brand has been in operation for quite some time. And unless you know just what to look for, it is often difficult to be aware of these potential issues until the order is completed.

On the other hand, Diamond CBD has received praise from customers for providing excellent customer service and high-quality products at affordable prices.

In addition, their website includes many testimonials from satisfied customers who have used Diamond CBD products for various medical conditions, including anxiety, pain, inflammation, stress, and insomnia.

So, if you’re looking for a brand that delivers excellent delta-8 gummy without all the hassles of delivery and slow communication timelines, Diamond CBD is one such brand to try out.

Pros

High-quality manufacturing process

Multiple product options

Excellent taste and flavor experience

Independently evaluated for quality and safety

Cons

Some users may find the multiple options overwhelming

Not a great option for vegan-based preferences

Summary of Customer Experiences

The consensus from a scan of customer experiences with Diamond CBD delta-8 gummies and our own experience is that it appears to be an effective product for reducing stress and anxiety.

The brand’s products have been met with a mostly positive reaction from customers. They have provided relief from various ailments, from stress to depression to the pain due to injuries and arthritis.

While some users were not satisfied with the results, the majority enjoyed these products enough to continue purchasing them for consistent use.

#5. 3Chi: Affordable Weed Gummies & Delta-8 THC Gummy Products

Occupying the final spot on our best delta-8 gummies review is the range of affordable gummies from the 3Chi brand. 3Chi’s affordable delta-8 gummies are a great way to get your hands on a high-quality product.

Made in the USA, these gummies contain all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors. They’re also vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free, so they can be enjoyed by everyone who likes to keep their diet clean and healthy.

The formulation of these gummies is based on the most up-to-date scientific research about maximizing the effects of cannabis without getting high.

As a result, you’ll feel relaxed, calm, and focused without feeling too sleepy or dazed. These effects last for about four hours before wearing off, so you can enjoy them at work without worrying about being too tired when it’s time for dinner.

In addition to these great effects, these gummies are also easy on your wallet! You’ll pay less than $30 per bag of 16 pieces (or the 8 piece bag at half the cost) which means you’ll only spend less than $2 per serving compared to other brands that cost as much as $5 instead. With this kind of price difference, why would anyone want anything else?

If you’re looking for affordable delta-8 gummy options that give you the best bang for your buck, this is the brand to try.

Highlights

Excellent Value for The Price

Unlike many other top-quality delta-8 gummies on the market, 3Chi is one of the few brands that effectively combines price and product quality to prove highly beneficial to its wide customer base. The brand’s gummies currently sell at $29.99 for a 16 piece pack of delta-8 gummies, a much lower rate than many other brands offering similar qualities.

3Chi’s pricing structure is flexible and straightforward, which we appreciated. They offer discounts for ordering multiple bottles, making it easier to save money. That may not be significant for customers who are less sensitive about price or favorite brands. It is for others seeking cheaper ways to explore.

Organic and Naturally Sourced Ingredients

The ingredients in 3Chi’s Delta 8 gummies are all-natural, making them a great choice for people who prefer to avoid artificial sweeteners or other synthetic ingredients. The gummies are made with organic agave nectar, coconut oil, and grape juice powder ingredients.

These natural ingredients provide you with the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants you need to maintain good health. And because the gummies are produced with zero animal-based ingredients, they make excellent options for users with vegan-based dietary preferences.

Great Customer Service

One of the things we also liked about the 3Chi brand is the quality of their customer service. Their support team is always available to help you with any questions or concerns, and you can get in touch with them from just about anywhere in the world.

We also like that they have a 24-hour live chat feature on their website so you can get help right away without having to wait for an email response.

The brand’s overall value for customers is impressive when viewed through the lens of its quality customer service. Users who are particular about their purchase and delivery experience when buying delta-8 gummies should try this brand.

Pros

Highly competitive pricing

100% organic and naturally sourced ingredients

Excellent customer service

Quick and efficient results

Cons

Relatively limited flavor options available

Policies on shipping and returns need improvement

Summary of Customer Reviews

The product is certainly designed to help you with pain, as many users have reported positive results in dealing with joint pain, back pain, and all kinds of aches and pains.

It also helps with anxiety, as many people suffer from stress and depression and enjoy excellent results after trying the brand’s gummies.

Customers seem to be happy with their purchase and have provided many helpful suggestions. These comments are promising if you consider buying this product and should give you a deeper understanding of the pros and cons.

How We Arrived While Selecting The Best Delta-8 Gummies in 2022

How did we choose the top 5 delta-8 gummies for 2022? It wasn’t easy, but we did our research.

Our team of experts has had hands-on experience with a variety of stunning delta-8 gummies over the years, and that personal experience led us to select the top 5 on our list today.

The results of our evaluation and selection process are based on a comprehensive evaluation of the following factors:

Ingredient Sources

We know that the source of ingredients is important to you, so the first thing we looked at was the ingredient sources. Ingredients will make or break a product, so we wanted to ensure that they were of high quality.

So, we made sure that all the products we have chosen for this list are made with premium-grade, pure and natural ingredients. This way, you can be sure that you’re getting a product that’s been tested and proven safe for consumption.

Taste And Flavor Options

Gummies can come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors. It’s important to consider the taste of your gummy before investing in a big box. Some people may only want unflavored or fruit-flavored gummies, while others may want more decadent options like chocolate or peanut butter.

We, therefore, looked at the variety of flavors as another key factor in our evaluation process. First, we wanted to make sure that you could find the right flavor for you.

Next, we looked at the taste of each gummy to ensure that our selected brands were not overly sweet and that they tasted like what they were supposed to be.

Customer Reviews

You know how important customer reviews are if you’re an avid buyer. It’s the only way to know what a product is and whether it will work well for you. In addition, customer reviews provide insight into how well each product works and what customers think of them.

However, we didn’t just look at the overall star rating on product websites and review forums; we also dug deeper into the comments section to see what people said about their experiences with each product.

Price

We didn’t want to recommend a product that would cost you an arm and a leg because it was good for your health.

So instead, we made sure that the selected products on our list included options that would be affordable to everyone who wants to improve their health by taking this supplement regularly.

In addition, we also paid close attention to the value offered by each product concerning its cost. We wanted a good mix of quality items at affordable prices so that anyone could afford them.

Customer Service

We took customer service into account as part of the key factors we considered while evaluating and selecting the best delta-8 gummies for you.

We looked for companies committed to making sure you have a great time and that your questions are answered promptly, so you can get on with your day without worrying about your recent delta-8 purchase.

We also looked at how quickly the brands responded to inquiries. In addition, we evaluated whether or not there were issues with shipping or returns and if there were any problems with payments.

This factor was important because customers need to feel like they’re getting what they want and need—and that means having a flawless experience when they receive their package.

Buying Guide On Getting The Best Delta 8 THC Gummies

Brand

The first factor is the brand of the supplement. You need to ensure that the brand is reputable and has been in business for a long time.

Doing this can be difficult if the company doesn’t have an established reputation or history of selling its products. However, if they do have a good reputation and history of selling products, then it’s likely that they will also have high-quality products available.

Ingredients

The next factor to consider when buying gummies is the ingredients used in making them. The ingredients used in making these supplements will determine whether they are safe for consumption or not.

This consideration is necessary because some products may contain ingredients that could cause an allergic reaction or negative side effects on your body when consumed regularly or in large quantities over time.

So, if you have any allergies or other health issues that might cause problems when taking certain ingredients, make sure to check for them before buying anything.

Dosage

The recommended dose for Delta-8 Gummies is anywhere between 10-25 mg. You can determine the dosage based on your weight, tolerance level, and other factors such as the time of day you take it.

For most people, a dosage of 20 mg is sufficient to get the effects they want without feeling any side effects.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are one of the best ways to gauge a company’s product quality because the reviews are written by people who have purchased and used the product before.

If you notice that most reviews are positive, you can ensure that the company has done something right. However, if most of them are negative, this could mean that they have not met customer expectations.

Cost

The price of any product can be a major factor in deciding whether or not to buy it, especially if it’s too expensive for your budget or if other brands offer similar products at lower prices than those offered by this particular brand.

However, do not be so quick to dismiss a product simply because it is priced higher than others as long as these additional costs are worth paying for quality products that will last longer than those of cheaper brands that break easily after several uses.

FAQs About Delta 8 THC Gummies

Q1.What Are Delta-8 Gummies?

Delta-8 THC gummies are a form of cannabis ingested in a pill form. They are made by extracting THC from the plant and then encapsulating it into a gelatin capsule.

Extracting THC from the plant uses CO2 extraction, a non-toxic method of extracting cannabis oil from the plant. This process allows producing safe and pure products that consumers can use for medicinal or recreational purposes.

Q2.What Are the Benefits of Delta-8 Gummies?

The main benefit of delta-8 gummies is their ability to deliver marijuana’s therapeutic effects without causing any psychoactive effects (the “high”).

In addition, because these gummies don’t give you a buzz, you can take them anytime without fear of getting stoned or being impaired at work or in public places.

These benefits make them an excellent option for patients who want to use medical marijuana to treat chronic pain or other conditions that require daily medication but don’t want to take pills every day or risk experiencing side effects like dizziness or fatigue.

Another benefit of delta-8 gummies is that they taste good. As a result, many patients prefer them over traditional edibles because they don’t have to worry about getting sick on their frequent usage.

Q3.What Should I Expect When Taking Them?

You’ll feel the effects within about 15 minutes of eating a gummy, and they will peak in about an hour. Depending on the dose, the effects can last from 2 to 4 hours. The effects are similar to smoking or vaping cannabis but stronger and longer lasting.

You may feel anxious or paranoid when you start taking them, but it’s normal and will pass with time. You may also experience dry mouth while taking Delta-8 THC Gummies, which can be relieved by drinking plenty of water and chewing sugarless gum or sucking on hard candy during the day.

Q4.Are Delta-8 Gummies Safe?

Yes, Delta-8 THC gummy products are safe to use. These gummies don’t contain any ingredients that can harm your health. The only other ingredients they contain are gelatin, sugar, and water, completely organic products that don’t contain preservatives or artificial flavors.

However, they should be treated with the same level of respect that you would give any other medication or drug. Delta-8 gummies should not be used by anyone who is pregnant, nursing or has a serious medical condition without first consulting their doctor.

Q5.Are Delta-8 Gummies Legal?

In general, yes. But in specific states and countries, it depends on where you live and what laws you need to follow.

For example, in some places, THC gummies are legal for recreational use but not medicinal purposes; in other places, users can only use them for medicinal purposes because recreational use isn’t allowed (or vice versa).

Q7.What Is the Correct Dosage of Delta-8 Gummies?

The dosage for Delta-8 Gummies depends on how much you weigh and how much experience you have with cannabis. If you’re new to THC, we recommend trying just one gummy at first and taking it easy so that you don’t overdo it.

Start with half a gummy if possible, then wait at least 45 minutes before deciding whether or not the other half would be good for you. Once you’re comfortable with this dosage amount, try adding another half gummy onto it until you reach your desired level of intensity.

Wrapping Up: On Buying The Best Delta 8 THC Gummies & Weed Gummies

We hope this article has given you plenty to consider regarding price, flavor, and results. Choose a product based on your budget and take the time to read reviews about it.

These reviews can give you an idea of the product’s overall rating and any negative aspects that should concern you.

