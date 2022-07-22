Best Delta 8 Gummies Of 2022: Top 5 THC Edibles To Buy Online

Have you ever felt the need to try a safe way of getting high, such as Delta 8, but didn’t like the sensation of smoking?

Have you ever wanted to relieve yourself of the stress caused by your everyday life but decided against it for that very reason? Then, allow us to introduce you to a whole new experience with this product.

Delta 8 gummies are a completely safe and tasty way of getting a euphoric sensation without the need for smoking. This allows them to be consumed and enjoyed by a larger group of customers than other Delta 8 gummies & other products.

So, let’s take a look at the best brands on the market.

Top 5 Picks For Delta 8 Gummies:

Our main mission is to help our readers get the best product. We’ve seen first-hand how stressful the research process can be. To a person looking for a way to relax, that seems counter-productive. That is why we researched and came up with a list of the best brands.

After carefully examining every brand on the market and comparing their merchandise, we’ve come up with the following list.

The brands mentioned below are the best in the hemp industry. Their gummies certainly don’t contribute to any changes to their reputation.

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best For Delta-8 Gummies, Editor’s Pick

BudPop – Best Delta- 8 Gummies For Flavor

Hollyweed – Perfect High Quality Hemp Products

Diamond CBD – Most Recommended THC Gummies For Psychotropic High

3Chi – Top Pick For Organic THC edibles

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best For Delta-8 Gummies, Editor’s Pick

The leader in the hemp industry returns with yet another excellent product. Their gummies resemble a perfect concoction of Delta 8 with a delicious fruity base. Their renowned use of 100% natural ingredients results in the highest quality product.

These gummies are said to relieve physical discomfort, calm a queasy stomach and enhance the user’s mood. With such big claims, you’ll be happy to hear that Exhale Wellness manages to meet them all.

The lack of animal gelatin makes these gummies perfect for vegans. It makes them suitable for animal rights activists as well.

Features

All of our praise would be meaningless without proof of the product’s quality. The people at Exhale Wellness are aware of this fact too. That’s why they disclose detailed lab reports for each one of their products. These certificates are, of course, the result of a rigorous analysis conducted by a third-party lab.

The lab analyzing Exhale Wellness’ products is none other than CannaSafe. For those of you who don’t know, CannaSafe is the pioneer for cannabis testing. With this lab being responsible for the reports, you can rest assured that your safety is in the best hands.

Pros

Vegan-friendly

Fruit-flavored

Cruelty-free

100% organic

Third-party lab tested

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Fast and free shipping

No artificial colors or flavors

Portable

Infused with full spectrum Delta 8 extract

High potency

Made in the US

Farm Bill compliant (containing less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC)

Cons

Only available in 25 mg or 50 mg of Delta 8 per gummy

Only available in the United States

Not shipping to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah

Customer reviews

We are happy to report that Exhale Wellness’ Delta 8 hemp gummies have a 5 out of 5-star customer rating.

This survey is based on only 42 customer reviews, but we should consider that this is quite a new product. As such, there aren’t many people who have tried it. Even fewer people have been willing to give their opinion on it.

To assert the product more thoroughly, we should look into Exhale Wellness’ ranking as a brand. With a 4.4 out of 5-star rating based on 3,734 reviews on Trustpilot, this brand certainly exceeds expectations.

#2. BudPop – Best Delta- 8 Gummies For Flavor

With the high level of quality that this brand offers, their gummies are guaranteed to leave you satisfied. By choosing from their various flavors and strains, you can ensure you get the product most suited to you.

Features

Continuing with the transparency policy, BudPop offers full disclosure on the Certificates of Analysis for every one of its products. One can easily access the test reports conducted by ACS Laboratory on their website. These reports offer a detailed description of the consistency of the product and offer help in making the final decision.

Flavors

Strawberry Gelato

This fan-favorite combination of Strawberry flavor and Delta 8 derived from the Gelato strain is a must-try.

The result is a delicious gummy with a sweet Strawberry flavor and slightly sour taste. Its users have reported a feeling of relaxation and happiness after consumption.

This popular combination has scored 4.785 out of 5-star ratings based on 336 reviews. It’s worthy of mention that out of all these customers:

290 have deemed the product worthy of 5 stars

27 settled on 4 stars

14 gave it 3 stars

3 opted for the 2 stars

Only 2 decided to give it only 1 star.

Blue Dream Berry

This combination is a very close second to the ultimate fan favorite. It combines the rich taste of blueberries with the effectiveness of the Blue Dream strain.

Blue Dream is a hybrid strain renowned for its euphoric properties and natural sweetness. This combination provides a delicious and an effective experience for the user.

This particular product has earned an outstanding 4.8 out of 5-star rating based on 292 reviews; more specifically:

243 customers awarded the product with 5 stars

41 decided to rate it 4 stars

7 opted for 3 stars

Only 1 decided to give the product 2 stars

No one settled for the 1-star rating.

Watermelon Zkittlez

This newest addition to BudPop’s Delta 8 THC gummies variety is quickly gaining popularity. It combines the fresh and summery taste of watermelon with the effects of the Zkittlez strain.

Zkittlez is a hybrid strain known to provide focus and relaxation to its users. The people who’ve tried this variety have reported feeling a pleasant sense of peacefulness.

The newest addition to BudPop’s gummies has scored a 4.7 out of 5-star rating based on 52 reviews. Out of this small amount of customers:

42 decided to give the product 5 stars

5 settled on 4 stars

5 opted for 3 stars, as well

No one gave the product 2 stars

No one gave the product only 1 star either.

Pros

Highly potent

Fast and free shipping

Vegan-friendly

Cruelty-free

100% organic

Made in the US

Available in 3 flavors

Available to buy in 3-pack and 5-pack bundles, as well as a single bottle

A 30-day refund period if the product is in its original state

Farm Bill compliant

Cons

Only available in the US

No way to get your money back if you’ve tried the product and decided you didn’t like it

Customer reviews

If we look at the customer reviews and their ratings, we can see that they are quite happy with these products. Combined, they have a 4.787 out of 5-star rating based on 680 reviews. An outstanding performance, if we are allowed to say so.

Hollyweed is yet another pioneer in the hemp market. Their products with consistently high quality are the thing they are known for. Their gummies are no exception to this standard.

Features

While they do disclose Certificates of Analysis for certain products on their website, those are certainly not all of them.

However, they do say to contact them if you would like to see the ones they haven’t yet displayed. Our team managed to contact them, but unfortunately, the person they reached wasn’t the most helpful.

In light of all that, we regret to inform you that we don’t have any proof of third-party testing regarding Hollyweed gummies. According to a person working at Hollyweed, they “don’t have lab tests available for the gummies at the moment.”

Pros

Highly potent

Vegan-friendly

Cruelty-free

Available in packaging containing 25 or 50 gummies per pack

Fast and free shipping

A 30-day money-back guarantee

100% organic

Made in the US

Farm Bill compliant

Available in 5 flavors

No artificial ingredients

Cons

No customer reviews

No third-party lab testing results

Only available in the US

Customer reviews

As we’ve previously mentioned, Hollyweed gummies have no customer reviews or ratings yet. This certainly makes it harder for their potential customers to purchase their products. The previous statement is only emphasized if we consider the number of times we’ve talked about their importance.

However, we shouldn’t be so quick to write off this brand because of this. We’d suggest thoroughly looking into their merchandise before making any final decisions.

#4. Diamond CBD – Most Recommended THC Gummies For Psychotropic High

This brand offers an excellent Delta 8 experience with their gummies. They cause an extreme but enjoyable psychotropic high, which very closely resembles the one caused by Delta 9 THC.

You can get all the enjoyable experiences you’d usually get from Delta 9 without risks. This, in turn, ensures that you are getting your money’s worth, which is always a plus.

Features

To our great but positive surprise, this brand doesn’t offer only 1 lab report regarding the quality of their product, but 2. On their website, the Certificates of Analysis are freely available.

ACS Laboratory and Accurate Test Lab have conducted the tests on the products. With this “double safety net” in place, you can be sure you are getting the best product out there. They are guaranteed to be neither slip-ups nor cut corners when it comes to the quality of their gummies.

Pros

Available in 3 flavors

Available in packages with 25, 50, and 200 gummies per pack

Currently on sale (save 10%)

Cons

Free shipping only on purchases above $100

Customer reviews

Their customers seem to be extremely happy with this particular product. They have awarded them with a 4.9 out of 5-star rating. This survey is based on only 67 reviews, but even that is better than nothing.

Plus, we need to consider that this is a relatively new product, and on top of that, not many people are willing to leave a review.

#5. 3Chi– Top Pick For Organic THC edibles

In a sense, we can thank 3Chi for the existence of these products. This brand was the first commercial developer of hemp-derived minor cannabinoids such as Delta 8 THC and CBN.

Ever since they’ve developed a new way to create a pure version of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC, they’ve been offering US’s first federally legal TCH-dominant products.

Their gummies are a delicious and fast-acting way of consuming Delta 8. The effects can be felt in about 30-90 minutes after consumption. What’s more, they can last up to 6 hours or even more than that. This primarily depends on the dose you’ve taken and your tolerance for cannabinoids.

Features

As with any other brand worthiness in the industry, 3Chi openly discloses its Certificates of Analysis. ACS Laboratory conducted the tests that the brand’s products had to undergo.

Moreover, the reports are outstandingly easy to read and understand. However, if you experience some problems with that department, ACS Laboratory offers a quick “lesson” on properly reading their reports.

By reading these reports, you’ll be able to see the exact consistency of 3Chi’s products (namely, their gummies). This way, you can have all the necessary information to make the best decision for you.

Pros

Fast-acting

With long-lasting effects

No hemp taste

Highly potent

Available in 3 flavors

Vegan-friendly

Cruelty-free

Non-GMO

Made from US grown hemp

Available in packaging containing 8 or 16 gummies per pack

Containing 25 mg of Delta 8 per gummy

Cons

All purchases are final and non-refundable

Impossible to cancel an order

Only available in the US

Customer reviews

We know that the opinions of previous customers are a crucial part of making the decision to purchase a certain product. Clearly, this piece of information is known to 3Chi as well since they make an active effort to leave as many of their customers as they can with a positive experience.

In regards to their Delta 8 THC gummies, they have an outstanding 4.98 out of 5-star rating. To put this into context, the survey is based on 926 reviews. Fourteen customers have awarded the product with a 4-star rating, while only 1 opted for a 3-star one.

The other 911 happy customers have deemed it appropriate to give this product a 5 out of 5-star rating.

How We Created This List Of The Best Delta 8 Gummies?

In order to create this list, we had to look into various criteria based on which we’d judge these brands. A lot of them might already be obvious based on how much we’ve emphasized them in the text above.

However, just to make sure that our readers are as informed as possible, here are some of the main things we were looking into in order to make this list.

The brand’s reputation

This is the first thing we come in contact with when it comes to any brand in every industry. So, understandably, this was the first thing we considered about all the brands we’ve come across.

Everyone must understand that while all the negative comments they hear about a certain brand might not be true, there is certainly some truth to them.

Where there is smoke, you can be sure to find fire as well. Correspondingly, negative rumors need to be based on some truth in order to make so many people believe in them.

Unfortunately, there is also a negative side to all of this. Sometimes people tend to be so blinded by a particular brand’s reputation that they overlook its faults. In context, just because a brand has a squeaky-clean reputation doesn’t mean that its products are the right choice for everyone.

That’s why, while this greatly influenced us, we made sure to look into further traits of the brands.

Customers’ opinion of the product

As we’ve continuously pointed out during our reviews of the brands, customers’ opinions are a crucial selling point. Not only do they prove a brand’s popularity, but they also provide insight into other people’s experiences with its product.

While conducting our research, we carefully looked into the products’ customer reviews, especially the bad ones. By doing so, we could see exactly what most of the customers had issues with.

Seeing how most (if not all) of the complaints to the brands mentioned above were shipping-related, they managed to make it to the top of our list.

The brand’s production methods

How and where does a particular brand source its hemp from? Is it organically grown, or has there been noted the use of any chemicals? And even though they claim to be 100% organic, where are their hemp farms located?

Is there any possibility of the area’s pollution affecting the hemp plants themselves? Even more importantly, can chemicals still reach them from nearby farms?

These are the main questions we asked ourselves before continuing with our research. After confirming there are no legal or health violations, we were able to move on to the next steps.

Third-party lab tests

This was, most certainly, the biggest selling point when it came to making this list. This proves the fact that the brands we’ve chosen have nothing to hide.

In addition to that, it also provides customers, and us, with peace of mind regarding any legal or health violations. Although often overlooked, these certificates are the best way for customers to see if the product is right for them.

We cannot emphasize enough just how important these lab reports really are. Their mere existence suggests that you are looking at a top-notch quality product.

Buying Guide For Beginner’s: Factors To Consider Before Buying Delta 8 Gummies

As you might have noticed in our review of the brands, they don’t ship their products outside of the US. This, of course, can be quite the obstacle if you are a person that’s not a US citizen. In that case, you’d need to conduct your own research and find the brand that’s most suited to you.

We know first-hand how difficult and stressful doing such research can be. To make things a bit easier for you, we’ve decided to give you some pointers. That way, you can be sure you are getting the best available product.

Aside from the criteria we’ve discussed in the previous section, you’ll also need to take a closer look into:

Quality

This can be quite hard to determine in this line of products. Unless you’ve tried a particular product, that is.

However, only an experienced user can do that sort of evaluation. Judging by the fact you even clicked on this article, we’d suspect that you’re a beginner in that field.

Your best option is to look into the customers’ reviews and see their opinion on the matter. We’d also advise you to go one step further and thoroughly inspect the product’s Certificate(s) of Analysis. After that, you can make the best decision based on your collected information.

Ingredients

This is extremely important to check, especially if you are someone that’s prone to allergies. There are three ways you can check the ingredients list of the product you intend on buying.

You can check the ingredient list on their website. In the rare occurrence that they don’t offer it, you can try reading it from a picture of the package (which they surely have). Another way is to simply check the Certificate of Analysis for that particular product.

Price

Always compare the price of the product you want to buy with similar products of different brands. This is a great indicator of the quality of the product and the brand’s philosophy toward its customers. If a brand prices its product too low, it can likely do so because they’ve been cutting some corners.

On the other hand, if the price is significantly higher than the average, then it’s likely that this brand is just trying to rip you off.

Since neither of these scenarios is favorable, we’d recommend that you keep your eyes open for any indicators of such behavior.

Variety

Ensure that the brand you are buying your gummies from has an adequate variety of flavors and packaging.

Always check the flavor variety to be able to enjoy the gummies fully and avoid any possible allergies.

Do the packaging variety check to be able to try the gummies without committing to them or spending an unnecessary amount of money.

Frequently Asked Questions Delta 8 THC Gummies

Our goal is to make sure that you leave this article as informed as you could possibly be. As a final stand in that mission, we’ve answered some of the most frequently asked questions regarding Delta 8 gummies.

What is the difference between hemp and marijuana?

A hemp plant is any plant of the Cannabis sativa species that contains less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC. As such, it is considered legal in most countries (albeit not all).

Marijuana (or marihuana), on the other hand, is illegal in almost all countries of the world. That is because it contains more than the legally approved amount of 0.3% of Delta 9 THC. In addition to this, it also represents a different strain – Cannabis indica.

What is THC?

THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is a psychoactive substance found in all strains of the cannabis plant (quantities in which it occurs vary between different strains). This substance affects the endocannabinoid receptors in the body, which deal with time perception, coordination, pleasure, memory, and thinking. By attaching to these receptors, THC can activate them.

THC is created thanks to the breakdown of the cannabinoid cannabigerol (CBG) by cyclized enzymes in the plant. Initially, this process produces THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid), which, when exposed to the heat of the Sun, is turned into THC by a decarboxylate.

What is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta 8 THC or Delta 8) is a derivative form of Delta 9 THC (also known as just THC). Through the process called “isomerization,” the chemical components of Delta 9 are rearranged into the structure of Delta 8. Since nothing is added to it, Delta 8 isn’t considered “synthetic.”

Is Delta 8 THC legal?

Yes, in most countries, any hemp-derived products contain less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC. Since not every country is compliant with this standard, we’d suggest checking your specific country’s policy towards it.

Is Delta 8 THC safe to be consumed?

Generally speaking, Delta 8 is safe to be consumed. However, a problem might arise not because of the substance itself, but because of the dosage, it is taken in. While a bit of Delta 8 leaves you with a euphoric and relaxed feeling, too much of it can create paranoia and anxiety.

That’s why it’s extremely important to dose your intake of Delta 8 through these gummies correctly.

In what dosage should I take Delta 8 THC gummies?

The dosage of Delta 8 each person is supposed to take is different. It varies from person to person depending on the tolerance to it, the body weight of the consumer, as well as the desired effect on the body or mind.

The experts recommend starting small (about 5 mg daily) and then increasing the dosage according to the user’s needs.

If you are still confused, you can turn to the brands’ websites. Most of them offer a dosage chart or a dosage quiz that can help you have the best experience possible.

How long do Delta 8 THC gummies take to start working?

Delta 8 affects every person differently. Regarding Delta 8 THC gummies specifically, the average time is between 30 and 90 minutes. That is because when Delta 8 is ingested, it takes a longer time for the body to start metabolizing it.

How long do Delta 8 THC gummies have an effect?

As mentioned above, Delta 8 is subject to a slow metabolism when ingested. Because of this, once it kicks in, the effects can be felt for a longer period. Users have reported effects that have lasted up to 6 or more hours after consumption.

What impacts does Delta 8 THC have?

As we’ve previously mentioned, Delta 8 affects everyone differently. Some of the effects you may experience include:

Stimulated appetite

Boost of motivation

Focus

Feelings of happiness and euphoria

A feeling of relaxation/calmness

Reduced nausea

Reduced pains and aches

Increased sexual drive.

Do I need a doctor’s prescription to buy Delta 8 THC?

No, you don’t need such a thing. However, it would be wise and useful to consult your physician before you start using it. That way, you can be sure you aren’t doing more harm than good with your existing medical plan or condition.

Is Delta 8 THC detectable on a drug test?

Even though it’s only present in a small amount, it is still possible to be detected in a drug test. The reason for that is the very nature of the test. It doesn’t check for the percentage of THC in the body but merely its presence.

Naturally, the risk of it showing up on it is increased gradually with the amount of Delta 8 you’ve consumed.

Conclusion: Best Delta 8 Gummies Of 2022

In this article, we’ve discussed the best brands when it comes to Delta 8 gummies according to our criteria.

We hope to have broadened your horizons when regarding hemp-derived Delta 8 products. If, either out of preference or necessity, you choose to purchase Delta 8 THC gummies from a different brand, then we sincerely hope that you’ll first:

Make sure that the brand meets the criteria we’ve mentioned in our buying guide

Check with your physician to avoid any long-term damage to your health.

After all has been said and done, we are here only to be of service. We just hope that we were able to help you make the right decision for yourself. Always be cautious when working with such products.