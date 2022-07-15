The world is changing, and the air we breathe is getting more contaminated daily. Many factors contribute to air pollution, but we will not get into that. We are here to provide a solution to help you filter out the air you breathe daily in your home.

If you have been coughing and sneezing lately, you can blame it on your air quality at home. It may be so that every time you breathe, you inhale allergens, toxins, pet dander, and other air impurities that might cause an allergic reaction in your body.

You cannot thoroughly purify the air you breathe in, but you can control the extent of contaminants that go to your lungs daily. With the help of air purifiers, you can breathe cleaner and fresher air within minutes in your home and amp up the comfort level in no time!

The best air purifier can make the air cleaner in your home so that you breathe easier without toxins entering your body. It can fit in small spaces and improve air quality to a great extent by getting rid of airborne dust mites and allergens.

Many air purifiers are available in the market that claims to provide fresh air but is not doing anything to purify your air. The Clean Air Delivery Rate of the air purifier must be impeccable to engage in rapid cleaning of the apartment.

Before investing in an air purifier, you need to decide whether the one you want comes with an activated carbon filter, a true HEPA filter, and a pre-filter. Other factors like Clean Air Delivery Rate, noise, fan speed, etc., must be considered before purchasing.

We tested many products for purified air to help you sort out the best air purifiers. Some of these air purifiers are Energy Star certified as well. These air purifiers that have made it to our list are created with the latest technology to help you breathe in a healthy environment.

A Look At The Best Air Purifiers Available in 2022

Today’s air purifier is very effective. They use cutting-edge technology to remove airborne contaminants (pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria, etc.) from your immediate environment so that you can breathe clean air. They have an excellent Clean Air Delivery Rate so that you can receive high fan speeds in an air pollution emergency.

It is tough to decide which air purifier to pick for your home since you have never tried or tested them before. So, how do you decide which is the best air purifier for your living space? You can base this choice upon many criteria: noise levels, presence of activated carbon filter, affordability, smart features, replacement filters, and so on.

Our research and editorial team thoroughly studied the features of many air purifiers available in the market right now. After several hours of deliberation and checking out the filters used (HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and pre-filter), they decided upon the following as the best air purifiers. We preferred only cleaners with a good Energy Star rating on this list.

Before diving into the details of the air purifiers, let’s go through an overview of these products:

Purifair The purifier has a good Clean Air Delivery Rate as it can remove even the tiniest particles from the air you breathe, making it fresher and cleaner. Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner The air purifier operates quietly and is ideal for small rooms because it takes up significantly less space and cleans the air effectively. Blaux In-Home This cleaner is fitted with the latest filtration technology (including an activated carbon filter) to remove particles and contaminants from the air. Proton Pure Proton Pure is one of the few air purifiers that use a three-stage filtration technology (pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter) to remove contaminants from the air. DivinAir Dehumidifier The device comes with the latest technology to absorb moisture from your immediate environment while removing pollutants. Ion Pure It is one of the best air purifiers to remove indoor air pollutants from your immediate environment so you can enjoy clean air in your living space. Air Protect Pro The air purifier helps improve air quality by removing volatile organic compounds and pet dander from your immediate environment. Ioner Air Purifier You can wear this device on your neck to keep away pollutants and enjoy clean air all the long with minimum hassle. Air Cleaner Pro This device enables you to breathe clean air as it eliminates a considerable amount of smoke, smells, pollen, mites, and other particles from your surroundings. CleanAir S The device is designed for smaller spaces, works quietly, consumes low energy, and sports a unique design. Air Cleaner The device is ideal for a dry environment as it can add humidity to the air and save you from flaky skin and parched lips while cleansing the air. Safe Air X Besides cleaning the air around you, Safe Air X is filled with features to help you track the temperature and humidity of your surroundings. Air Purifier X With the help of this cleaner, you can get rid of harmful toxins and pollutants in the air and breathe fresh and clean air regularly. AirJoi One of the best air purifiers for on-the-go use, it removes foul odor from closed spaces like a closet or bathroom and also cleanses the air of harmful particles. PureAir Max PureAir Max is the best air purifier to use without electricity to remove chemicals, toxins, and odor from closed spaces. The Breather The device is backed by science and is recommended by doctors to enhance your breathing by making you resistant to outdoor air filled with pollutants. AirPhysio The device can create positive pressure in your lungs and help remove mucus from your airways. Hale Breathing Hale Breathing can enable you to breathe more clearly by opening your nasal passages. FEND Nasal Mist The FEND Nasal Mist can filter the air you breathe by removing allergens, carcinogens, and viruses and keeping your lungs healthy. LifeVac LifeVac can help you save a choking person by using the power of suction to free a blocked airway.

Purifair

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable) Filtration Type Electronic, No Filter Change Required Money-Back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee Price $49.99

Purifair is one of the best air purifiers on the market. It does not come with a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, or an activated carbon filter. It’s best suited for small spaces, is quiet and filter-free, and uses negative ion technology to remove the airborne contaminants from your surroundings.

Purifair is a smart air purifier with a good Clean Air Delivery Rate as it can remove dust, pollen, and other air pollutants. The device is fitted with the latest technology to improve indoor air quality so that you breathe clean and safe air.

If you are looking for an air purifier with a decent Clean Air Delivery Rate and is very effective for an apartment or office, Purifair is your number one choice.

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable) Filtration Type Negative Ion Technology, Activated Carbon Filter Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Money-Back Guarantee Price $69.99

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner removes the tiniest particles from the air around you, so you have negligible chances of developing an allergy or infection. It is a smart air purifier that works to improve indoor air quality by capturing particles as small as 0.3 mm.

Like other air purifiers on this list, it uses negative ion technology to remove positively-charged particles from the air. The air purification system of the device includes an activated carbon filter apart from the other filters like a true HEPA filter or pre-filter.

Some users have called Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner the best air purifier for small rooms because of its quiet operation ability and good Clean Air Delivery Rate. The small frame of the cleaner makes it ideal to fit anywhere you need it.

Blaux In-Home

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable) Filtration Type Activated Carbon Filter Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Money-Back Guarantee Price $49.99

Blaux In-Home smart air purifier uses an activated carbon filter to cleanse the air you breathe in your living space thoroughly. The air purification technology used in the air purifier makes it useful for small rooms and areas.

It is one of the best air purifiers on the market because it has several features like multiple speed options, fresh scent deodorizer, night light, etc. Once you place charcoal filters in the purifier unit, you get an excellent Clean Air Delivery Rate.

The cleaner has a good Energy Star rating as it can improve indoor air quality by clearing pollen, allergens, dust, smoke, odor, and other pollutants from the air using the latest filtration technology.

Proton Pure

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable) Filtration Type True HEPA Filter Technology, Negative Ion Technology, Activated carbon filter Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Money-Back Guarantee Price $149.95

Proton Pure is one of the best air purifiers because it uses a three-stage air purification process to cleanse your air. The air purifier uses a pre-filter (to catch larger particles), an activated carbon filter (to remove smoke and odor), and a true HEPA filter (to eradicate microscopic particles).

The triple filtration system ensures that the indoor air quality remains good by removing dust, pet dander, vaporous chemicals, and volatile organic compounds. Because of these abilities, the smart air purifier has a good Clean Air Delivery Rate.

Proton Pure takes up around 350 sq. ft. of space, and its air filter is perfect for removing particulate matter in medium or large-sized rooms.

DivinAir Dehumidifier

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable), Dehumidifiers Filtration Type HEPA Filter Technology, Dehumidifying Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Money-Back Guarantee Price $69.99

DivinAir Dehumidifier is a unique air purifier on this list because it combines a dehumidifier and a cleaner. Many people consider this the best air purifier if you live in a humid environment and are sick of the moisture wreaking havoc in your home by raising indoor temperatures excessively.

The portable air purifier’s air purification system can leave your home free of moisture, making you comfortable in your living space. As you get rid of indoor air pollutants, you enjoy clean air. You can also adjust the fan speed of the device according to your taste and preference.

One of the best air purifiers for a humid environment, DivinAir Dehumidifier has an excellent Clean Air Delivery Rate. It comes with a robust filtration system to improve indoor air quality to a great extent. A pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter make it ideal for daily usage.

The device comes with the latest technology to absorb moisture from your immediate environment while removing pollutants.

Ion Pure

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable) Filtration Type Negative Ion Technology Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Money-Back Guarantee Price $55.99

Ion Pure is a portable air purifier that looks like a hard drive that you can carry anywhere along with you. The device provides air purification constantly and does not require much maintenance. This makes it the best air purifier for people who like to breathe clean air wherever they go.

You can adjust the fan speed on the purifier and enjoy clean and safe air at your convenience. Due to its ability to improve indoor air quality to a great extent, it has a good Clean Air Delivery Rate.

The cleaner is equipped with the latest technology to remove pet dander, volatile organic compounds, chemicals, and other pollutants. As a result, it has a high Clean Air Delivery Rate to support its claims. In addition, the device consumes low energy, produces minimal pollution, and is highly durable for prolonged usage.

Air Protect Pro

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable) Filtration Type HEPA Filter Technology Warranty Not specified Price $139.95

Air Protect Pro air purifier helps improve air quality by removing volatile organic compounds and pet dander from your immediate environment.

Air Protect Pro occupies a space of 20 square meters, making it ideal for homes, offices, medium-sized studios, etc. The purifier is designed to provide fresh and clean air so you don’t develop allergies or infections.

The quality of the air filter used in the cleaner is impeccable and requires minimum maintenance from time to time. With the press of a single button, the air purification system of the device will become active and start purifying the air you are breathing in.

It is among the best air purifiers with a high Clean Air Delivery Rate and an adjustable fan speed option to provide the utmost comfort and convenience in your living space.

It is important to note that not all air purifiers work in different-sized rooms. You must pick one with a good Clean Air Delivery Rate and filtration technology (pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter) to purify the air around you.

Ioner Air Purifier

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable) Filtration Type Negative Ion Technology Warranty Not specified Price $59.95

The best air purifier has a suitable Clean Air Delivery Date. The more the Clean Air Delivery Rate, the more efficient your purifier is. Ioner Air Purifier is a portable device you can carry anywhere.

Its on-the-go feature makes it one of the best air purifiers on the market. You can even wear it around your neck to remove volatile organic compounds, viruses, allergens, and other pollutants from the air you breathe.

If you are wary of the rising air pollutants, you can use the Ioner Purifier and keep contaminants away from your breath all day.

HEPA air purifiers make you less likely to get infected or fall sick. A pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, and a true HEPA filter make the purification more effective.

Air Cleaner Pro

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable) Filtration Type Negative Ion Technology Shipping Charges Free Shipping Price $49

Air Cleaner Pro uses negative ions in its filtration system to remove pollutants from the air. The air purifier releases ozone to neutralize bacteria that generate a foul odor. With the Air Cleaner Pro, you can breathe fresher and cleaner and protect your family from dust mites, chemicals, and other harmful compounds in the air.

It is one of the best air purifiers as it has a high Clean Air Delivery Rate and comes with four buttons. Its size is ideal for small rooms that remove harmful toxins from the air you breathe.

Before choosing any purifier for yourself, make sure where it stands on filter replacement and Clean Air Delivery Rate. It must also use a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to remove dust particles.

CleanAir S

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable) Filtration Type HEPA Filter Technology, Ac Shipping Charges Free Shipping Price $49

CleanAir S is a three-in-one device that is an ionizer, air purifier, and disinfector. One of the best air purifiers, it uses an activated carbon filter and a true HEPA filter as a part of its filtration system to remove airborne particles from your immediate surroundings.

According to the manufacturers, the device is highly efficient as it has been assigned a good Clean Air Delivery Rate. Some users have called it the best air purifier because it consumes minimal energy, is ideal for small rooms, and has a quiet operation design.

Put the Energy Start certified purifier in a central space and enjoy filtration from a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter with a high Clean Air Delivery Rate.

Air Cleaner

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable) Filtration Type Negative Ion Technology Shipping Charges Free Shipping Price $55

Air Cleaner is just the perfect piece for you if you want to tackle dryness using an air cleaner. It adds humidity to your environment while protecting your health against air pollutants.

It is the best air purifier for a dry environment and if you want to avoid cracked lips and flaky skin. You can use this air cleaner in small rooms as it is well equipped to remove airborne particles from your immediate surroundings.

It is one of the best air purifiers on the market right now as it is Energy Star certified, comes in multiple colors, is portable, and has a USP port for easy charging. It does not specify how much air it can filter, but the manufacturer claims it can remove 99.7% of the particles in the air.

Use a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter to cleanse the air you breathe in thoroughly. A high Clean Air Delivery Rate allows you to breathe healthily in the comfort of your home.

Safe Air X

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable) Filtration Type Negative Ion Technology Shipping Charges Free Shipping Price $79

Safe Air X is one of the best air purifiers available right now because it uses advanced technology to detect airborne particles and bring them down to a great extent. The device features a high Clean Air Delivery Rate as it can improve the air quality of your surroundings.

The high-efficiency particulate air purifier is Energy Star certified and is ideal for maintaining healthy air in small rooms. The device has many features that make it a must-have in your home. The cleaner has an air quality monitor in it as it can track the humidity, temperature, and carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide levels.

As it uses a true HEPA filter, pre-filter, and an activated carbon filter to make the air fresher and cleaner for you, your chances of falling sick reduce.

Air Purifier X

Product Overview Category Air Purifiers (Portable) Filtration Type HEPA Filter Technology, Negative Ion Technology Warranty Not Specified Price $66

Air Purifier X is the right air purifier for small rooms as it can remove 99.9% of particles from the air. The device uses a pre-filter, a true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to trap pollutants and contaminants. As a result, it has a high Clean Air Delivery Rate.

One of the best air purifiers, it spreads ozone particles in your indoor environment and helps to remove the toxins to a great extent. The high-efficiency particulate air purifier has a good Clean Air Delivery Rate with multiple speed options.

The Best Passive Air Purifiers and Deodorizers

You must not depend on electricity to remove air particles from your surroundings. It is known that a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter remove indoor air pollutants thoroughly.

However, you can also enjoy purification of the air in a laundry basket or gym bag without a power supply. We made a short list of passive air purifiers (that also work as air fresheners) that also sport an excellent Clean Air Delivery Rate to provide clean air round-the-clock without any hassle.

AirJoi

Product Overview Category Passive Air Purifiers Filtration Type Activated Carbon Technology Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Money-Back Guarantee Price $19.99

AirJoi is one of the few air purifiers that can work without electricity and cleanse the air thoroughly. It is a good air purifier that works against bad smells and harmful substances to protect a small area against bacteria buildup.

AirJoi does not work how other air purifiers work. It does not use a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, an activated carbon filter, or other replacement filters to remove indoor air pollutants. It uses activated bamboo charcoal to remove odor from your bedroom, bathroom, gym bag, laundry basket, or closet, making it the best air purifier for on-the-go use.

PureAir Max

Product Overview Category Passive Air Purifiers Filtration Type Activated Carbon Technology Shipping Charges Free Shipping Price $49

All the other air purifiers work using a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter on this list. However, PureAir Max uses the power of activated bamboo charcoal as its filtration system to remove air pollutants from rooms, laundry hampers, and gym bags.

You don’t need to worry about replacement filters in PureAir Max, as it uses charcoal to provide you with a clean environment.

The Best Breathing Improvement Products

If you struggle with breathing issues because of the increasing indoor air pollution, you can try some breathing improvement products to prevent the toxins from reaching your system.

The Breather

Sometimes, it isn’t easy even to afford your home’s least expensive air purifiers. You can look for alternative products to help you naturally strengthen your breathing. With the help of The Breather, you can boost your breathing strength.

AirPhysio

AirPhysio helps clear mucus from your airways, thus, restoring the regular hygiene in your lungs. It is often recommended by pulmonologists to deal with several respiratory problems caused by outdoor air.

Hale Breathing

Hale Breathing can clear your nasal passage allowing you to breathe easily and take fuller breaths. Eliminating the risk of becoming home to airborne viruses will enable you to improve your breathing in various ways.

FEND Nasal Mist

One spray of FEND Nasal Mist can filter the air and remove airborne viruses, pathogens, and allergens. It is backed by science and can prevent 99% of particles from reaching your lungs. Two sprays are enough to filter the air for up to six hours.

LifeVac

LifeVac is considered a life-saving device by many individuals as it is an effective way to save a person during a choking emergency. You have to place it over the nose and mouth to create a seal and then press the plunger down to clear away the food lodged in the airway within seconds.

What Are The Different Filtration Systems Used in Air Purifiers?

There are two main categories of air purifiers: ionizers and HEPA filters. Ionizers remove airborne particles from the air by using electrostatic technology. This type of air purifier works well in removing dust mites, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and other allergens.

HEPA filters work by trapping microscopic particles with a high-efficiency filter. These filters trap smaller particles such as bacteria, viruses, and mold spores. They are great at cleaning up odors and pollutants like cigarette smoke and cooking fumes.

Following are the different types of filters and filtration mechanisms used in air purifiers:

Ionizer Filter

An ionizer removes airborne particles through the process of electrostatic attraction. It uses a negative charge to attract the positive ions in dust, pollen, pet danders, smoke, and other airborne particles. Once they have been attracted to the negative charges, these particles are removed from the air.

These air purifiers effectively remove dust mites, pet dander, pollen, and other allergens from the air. However, they do not work well if any moisture is present. Therefore, it is recommended that you keep them away from humid areas such as bathrooms and kitchens.

This type of air purifier does not require electricity to function. Instead, it relies on the power of the user’s body to create the negative charge needed to attract the positively charged particles.

HEPA Filter

A HEPA filter traps microscopic particles with a high-efficiency filter. A HEPA filter is made from activated charcoal, which allows it to trap even smaller particles than a standard filter would.

This air purifier is perfect for removing odors and pollutants like cooking fumes, cigarette smoke, and other gases. These filters are usually used in combination with another type of air purifier because they cannot capture all the particles that might be floating around the room.

However, HEPA filters can only remove particles larger than 0.3 microns. They cannot remove small particles like dust mites, pollen grains, or bacteria.

UV Filter

Some air purifiers include UV light bulbs that emit ultraviolet (UV) rays into the air. These rays kill bacteria and germs before they reach the lungs. While this may seem a good idea, some claim it causes health problems.

If you have asthma, COPD, or other respiratory conditions, you should avoid using an air purifier with UV lights. Some research suggests that the UV rays could trigger allergic reactions or worsen existing conditions.

Electrostatic Air Filter

An electrostatic air purifier utilizes static electricity to attract particles. The air purifier creates a negative charge and then lures the positively charged particles in the air.

The advantage of this type of air purifier over others is that it doesn’t need to use electricity to operate. It also has no moving parts so that it won’t wear out quickly.

It is important to note that while these air purifiers may be able to clean your home, they will not eliminate indoor pollution. For example, they won’t eliminate chemicals from cleaning products, paints, or carpets.

Activated Carbon Filter

An activated carbon filter is similar to a HEPA filter but works differently. Activated carbon filters use carbon granules instead of charcoal. They allow oxygen molecules to pass through their pores but prevent most gaseous contaminants.

While activated carbon filters aren’t as efficient as HEPA filters, they are more affordable. They are also less likely to cause health issues.

How To Choose The Right Air Purifier For Yourself?

Choosing the right air purifier for your needs isn’t always easy. You want one that’s powerful enough to clean up the air in your entire home but not so large that you’ll feel overwhelmed by its size.

It should also be quiet enough to blend in with the rest of your furniture and appliances and last long enough to justify the cost. To ensure you choose the right product, read our guide for choosing the best air purifier.

There are many different types of air purification systems available today. Each one offers unique benefits and drawbacks. To find the best air purifier for your needs, consider the following factors:

How Much Money Do You Want To Spend?

Air purifiers cost anywhere between $50-$400 depending on how much you want to spend. If you don’t mind spending much money, you can purchase a top-of-the-line model that includes everything you need to keep your home healthy. However, if you just want something simple and inexpensive, there are plenty of options at lower prices.

Air purifiers vary significantly in price. When looking for an air purifier, you must understand what features you need. If you only need essential filtration, you can save a lot of money by purchasing a low-end device. On the other hand, if you want a high-quality product, you might end up paying several hundred dollars.

Do You Have Space For An Additional Unit?

Air purifiers require space to work correctly. If you already have a central heating system, you may not be able to install an additional unit. Additionally, you may not want to put an air purifier near windows or vents since it could affect the temperature inside your house.

Are There Any Health Issues With Your Home?

If you have allergies or asthma, you should look for an air purifier that uses ionizers or ozone generators. Ozone is known to help reduce symptoms associated with allergy and asthma. Ionizers create positive ions that help neutralize airborne pollutants.

Is There Enough Electricity Available?

Some air purifiers run off of batteries. Others use AC power. If you plan to use an air purifier when the electric company isn’t providing enough power, make sure you have a backup generator.

What Are The Features Available?

The number of features offered varies widely among air purifiers. Some models offer multiple fan speeds, humidity sensors, timers, and remote controls. Other units include UV lights and dehumidifiers.

When choosing an air purifier, you should consider the features you need and whether those features are included in your chosen model.

Is There A Warranty Offered?

All air purifiers come with some type of warranty. Most manufacturers provide a limited lifetime warranty. This means the manufacturer will repair or replace damaged parts within the first year of ownership. After this period, the manufacturer typically provides a 1-year warranty.

Many companies offer extended warranties that cover all components of an air purifier. These extended warranties often include free repairs and replacements for a certain amount of time after the original warranty expires.

Metrics We Used To Rank The Best Air Purifying Devices

Many air purifiers on the market barely filter toxins from the air you breathe. Spending money on such products is a complete waste for you. But, how can you know which air purifier works and uses a genuine air filter to provide clean air?

Well, we have sorted it out for you. Some air purifiers have a three-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, and a true HEPA filter. Our research team carefully looked for HEPA air purifiers with several features to develop this list of the best air purifiers.

We chose the following factors fan speeds, noise levels, Energy Star certification, use of HEPA filters or carbon filters, and affordability, among many other things, to decide the names for the list. These factors are as follows:

Noise Level

Several air cleaners clean the air you breathe in, but they make absurd levels of noise that become intolerable after a while. The humming sound from an air purifier does not help when you are submerged in deep work and require complete concentration. It may be so that the pre-filter, HEPA filter, or activated carbon filter is dirty and needs some cleaning.

We included those air purifiers that operated with minimum noise so that their continued usage does not disturb you mentally. In addition, these cleaners come with multiple speed options so that you can customize them as per your choice. Some also have the option of night mode so that you can sleep peacefully.

Area Covered

Your living space already has several devices and items, so it is challenging to arrange space for a large air purifier. Some air purifiers are ideal for small spaces as they take up very little room. We preferred these purifiers over others.

We included only those brands on our list that were open about the square footage the air purifier would cover in the room or apartment. Ideally, the cleaner must provide fresh air in the entire space by filtering out even the tiniest of pollutants from the remotest corners.

Most people want those air purifiers that are best for small spaces and can fit anywhere.

Smart Features

Air purifiers have been available in the market for quite some time now. Over the years, people have used the latest technology to create smart air purifiers to clean air more appropriately in an indoor environment.

We picked those purifiers with several smart features to help remove airborne particles from your surroundings more effectively. Some of these cleaners are also fitted with Wi-Fi capabilities so that you can manage the fan speeds and other air purifier features from your phone.

When it comes to a smart and true HEPA filter air purifier, you don’t need to constantly check it for filter replacement as it reminds you to change filters at fixed intervals.

Fan Speeds

When you use an air purifier in a small space, you need it to be highly flexible to adjust its settings according to your preferences and needs. If you intend to use an air purifier in your bedroom, one with variable fan speeds can make it a more comfortable experience.

Fan speeds are one of the most basic features a purifier must have so that you can customize the gadget according to your space. That’s why all the air purifiers on this list that either come with an activated carbon filter or a true HEPA filter are available at different fan speeds for increased comfort.

Presence Of True Hepa Filter

A true HEPA filter comprises thousands of fine fibers that capture the finest air particles. An air purifier pushes air from the space it is in through a true HEPA filter to remove airborne particles and supply clean air around the room.

If you buy an air purifier, it must have a true HEPA filter because its technology has been tried and tested against the tiniest pollutants. An air purifier with the right HEPA filtration technology can distinguish between dirty and clean air in your apartment.

Because of their high efficiency, we chose air purifiers with HEPA filters to be included in this list. A true HEPA filter ensures that you breathe in an environment with improved air quality.

Only a true HEPA filter can guarantee clean air for your lungs.

Presence of Activated Carbon Filter

An air purifier’s filtration system is incomplete without an activated carbon filter. An activated carbon filter removes odor, gaseous pollutants, chemicals, and other unpleasant particles from the air. Charcoal or carbon filters remove and capture contaminants so that you breathe more easily.

However, an activated carbon filter cannot remove finer particles like dust mites, pollen, pet dander, etc., from the air. That’s why carbon filter CADR is used with a true HEPA filter to enhance the efficiency of an air purifier.

With the help of an activated carbon filter, you get an additional layer of filtration in your air purifier to produce clean air. Also, it’s an added advantage if your air purifier uses a washable AOC carbon filter.

To help you choose the best air purifier for yourself, we picked the ones with the following specifications: pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and carbon filter CADR.

Affordable Replacement Filters

There is no point in purchasing an air purifier if it falls apart after just a few months’ usages or if it has a high maintenance cost. An air purifier must last for a long time so that the user can enjoy clean air for an extended period. It must use a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter.

That’s why we picked those air purifiers that required minimum maintenance and offered high durability to customers. These purifiers need filter replacement after an extended period, so you don’t have to burn a hole in your pocket.

Also, we preferred those air purifiers that came with affordable replacement filters so that you don’t have to spend a fortune on these filters. Replacement filters must not cost you the price of an entire air purifier.

Pricing and Affordability

An air purifier is one of the many gadgets you need at home to live comfortably. Hence, it should not cost you a fortune or burn a hole in your pocket. No one likes to spend money on an expensive air purifier unless it’s excellent and packed with the latest smart features.

Our list, however, includes differently priced purifiers so that everyone can have their pick from these brands. You can even find the least expensive air purifier here to fulfill your minimum requirements of breathing in clean air to some extent.

Of course, a cleaner that uses a true HEPA filter or an activated carbon filter will be priced higher than other cleaners. But, that does not mean that a budget air purifier will compromise on the quality and features.

Warranty Available

Almost all brands offer a solid money-back guarantee to please their users and garner more positive feedback. A strong warranty on the air purifier makes it easier for individuals to purchase since they have a refund policy to fall back on.

We gave preference to those companies that offered a satisfaction guarantee coupled with a solid warranty so that users can have an option if they are unsatisfied with the product. A promise of refund showcases the confidence and trust of the makers in their products.

We purposely used this criterion to include air purifiers in our list to give you more flexible and comprehensive options in the segment.

The Best Air Purifiers Available in 2022 Final Verdict

The air quality has worsened to a great extent. Leaving your apartment without a mask is unsafe as you might get allergies from air impurities. Even the air at your home is not free from contaminants. That’s why keeping an air purifier in your living space is advised.

The right air purifier can improve air quality in your home and reduce your chances of getting health issues like respiratory infections. The ultimate goal is to breathe clean air, free from dust mites, pollen, toxins, etc.

The world is struggling to tackle indoor air pollution as it is increasing at an alarming rate. In such a situation, you must take the necessary steps to protect your health at home. The best air purifier that is Energy Star certified can capture air particulate matter and filter it out using HEPA filters or a washable AOC carbon filter.

It can easily fit into small spaces and promote the general air quality around your apartment. Before purchasing any air purifier, check its Clean Air Delivery Rate. If you don’t want to spend so much time, pick anyone from our list of the best air purifiers, enjoy clean air in the comfort of your living space, and breathe more effortlessly.