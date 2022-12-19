Behind the Markets: Project Overmatch Review (Dylan Jovine) Is It Legit?

Dylan Jovine and the team at Behind the Markets have launched a new promotion featuring Project Overmatch.

According to Dylan’s research, a small American defense contractor could deliver 35,960% returns to investors as it develops a powerful new weapon for use against China.

What is Project Overmatch? How does the new Behind the Markets investment opportunity work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Behind the Markets and Project Overmatch today in our review.

What is Behind the Markets?

Behind the Markets is an investment research firm led by CEO and founder Dylan Jovine.

The firm offers several paid subscription services to investors, including their flagship advisory, Behind the Markets.

Behind the Markets provides investment research on companies whose stocks are selling at a major discount according to the team’s research and analysis. By investing in these undervalued firms today, investors could make large returns.

Here’s how the official Behind the Markets website describes the value of the subscription service:

“Our research and analysis utilizes a business valuation approach providing small investors a significant advantage over large institutional investors, which typically invest according to Modern Portfolio Theory (risk-averse with average returns).”

Behind the Markets is designed for conservative investors interested in long-term value. The advisory focuses on mid-cap, medium term investment opportunities, including companies with high returns-on-equity, low debt, and a durable competitive advantage.

Behind the Markets is priced at $39 to $99 per year, depending on your subscription plan. As part of a recent promotion, all subscriptions come with a bundle of bonus reports.

Other popular Behind the Markets subscriptions include Biotech Insider, Takeover Targets, Breakthrough Wealth, and Hidden Profits.

What is Project Overmatch?

Dylan Jovine and the Behind the Markets team have identified a new investment opportunity linked to “Project Overmatch.”

After losing to China in war games, the United States military plans to spend billions to develop a new “living missile.”

You can’t directly invest in the United States military. However, you can invest in defense contractors and weapons developers. Dylan claims to have spotted an investment opportunity linked to Project Overmatch that could deliver 35,960% returns on investment.

Here’s what you need to know about Project Overmatch:

The United States has conducted highly classified war games since 2017 simulating a war against China.

No matter how many times the war games were run, China won every time. The United States conducted dozens of simulations in different environments, and China continued to win.

The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Hyten said, “They knew exactly what we were going to do before we did it.”

The secret to China’s success is simple. The United States spent the last 20 years conducting highly public warfare in the Middle East. China, meanwhile, spent the last 20 years researching America’s every move – and planning counters to them.

In response to the disappointing war game simulations against China, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis drafted a top secret plan called Project Overmatch.

Dylan Jovine and the Behind the Markets team have identified one defense contractor involved in Project Overmatch. That contractor is developing advanced weapons technology that could turn the tide of war against China in favor of the United States.

Project Overmatch Involves the Development of 21st Century Weapons

After simulating war games against China, the United States military realized why they were losing: they were using weapons designed to win wars in the 20th century.

To “overmatch” America’s enemies in future wars, however, the United States needs to develop weapons designed for 21st century weapons:

“We cannot expect success fighting tomorrow’s conflicts with yesterday’s weapons,” – Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

The Pentagon immediately started to implement the plan. In March 2022, the Pentagon granted final approval to Project Overmatch. Now, the Pentagon has an extra $37.2 billion to spend generating 21st century weapons over the next 12 months.

If China Invaded Taiwan Tomorrow, We Would Lose

The United States needs to develop an advanced weapon as soon as possible. If China invaded Taiwan, the United States would not be able to repel China.

Sure, we could allow China to have Taiwan. It’s not America’s fight or concern. However, Taiwan manufactures 90% of the world’s most advanced semiconductors, and losing Taiwan would be devastating. Semiconductors are the tiny brains inside virtually every modern device – from smartphones to medical equipment to brake sensors in your vehicle.

Losing Taiwan could bring China’s war to America’s shores. In war games, America has prepared for Chinese attacks on Hawaii, Alaska, and San Diego. That’s why America has no choice but to develop a superweapon.

“…we have no choice. We have to be able to defend ourselves. We have to begin developing these weapons. That’s why the military has said it’s their “#1 Priority.” They’ve already budgeted billions of dollars to these weapons.”

Fortunately for investors, Dylan has spotted an opportunity linked to the development of this superweapon – and investors could earn returns of 35,000% or more.

A Small Defense Contractor Could Deliver 35,000% Gains

Dylan Jovine has spotted a defense contractor involved in the development of the Project Overmatch superweapon. And, according to Dylan’s research, “investors stand to reap 35,960% on shares” of this company.

If you invest in this company today, then you could earn over 35,000% gains as the superweapon becomes more public, according to Dylan’s research.

Other defense contractors have earned similar gains in the past. If you invested $1,000 in General Dynamics in 1994, for example, your investment would be worth $115,000, or an 8,990% return on your money. General Dynamics has earned huge returns through the Tomahawk cruise missile.

However, Dylan believes his latest investment opportunity “is at least four times bigger.” General Dynamics only sold the Tomahawk cruise missile to the United States Navy. However, this next superweapon could be valuable to the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, helping investors make “35,000% on their money.”

By investing in Dylan’s identified defense contractor today, you could earn huge returns.

3 Rules for Big Defense Profits

Over 30 years in investing, Dylan has identified three rules for investing in defense contractors. Not every defense contractor is a winner. However, investors who follow the rules below could give themselves the best chance of earning sizable returns on investment.

Here are Dylan’s three rules for big defense profits:

Rule #1: Only Invest in Companies with Breakthrough Science: The best defense contractors have developed breakthrough technology and ground-breaking science. One of the best judges of science on the planet is the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which gave us the internet, stealth aircraft, GPS, ballistic missile defense, and other scientific innovations. According to Dylan, DARPA has worked closely with this small defense contractor to develop the superweapon technology, which is “proof that this company has the best technology on earth.”

Rule #2: Only Invest in Contractors with Actual Defense Contracts: There are plenty of defense contractors out there, but only the most proven ones have defense contracts. Dylan recommends exclusively investing in companies that have won government contracts. Dylan’s recommended defense contractor has not only won government contracts: it has beaten out bigger competitors like Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

Rule #3: Only Invest After Congress Has Budgeted Funds: A defense contractor could have the world’s best technology. However, it can only sell that technology if Congress has allocated funds to buy the technology. Congress only allocates funds during times of urgency. The latest wargames against China gave Congress the sense of urgency they needed to increase their budget. That’s why the Pentagon just added $58 billion to the current defense budget.

About the 21st Century Project Overmatch Missile

Why does Dylan recommend investing in a small defense contractor? What is the unique technology the company is developing?

The contractor is developing a hypersonic missile designed to win wars in the 21st century. Here’s how Dylan describes the missile:

“Scientists call it an “entirely new type of weapon” that’s virtually ‘impossible to defend against.’ That’s because hypersonic missiles are right out of a SCI-FI movie.”

When someone fires an ordinary missile, we can predict the target of the missile. The missile goes up in a certain way, and we can predict where it will land based on its trajectory.

Hypersonic missiles, however, change direction mid-flight, making them impossible to defend against. The missile’s target can be kept secret until the last few seconds of its flight.

Hypersonic missiles are also the fastest weapons on earth. They move as fast as 25 times the speed of sound, or 19,810 miles per hour. They can fly from China to San Diego in minutes.

Today’s advanced hypersonic missiles are faster than supersonic (3,836mph) and standard hypersonic missiles (7,673mph). They’re high hypersonic missiles capable of flying at 19,810 miles per hour while zig zagging.

For all of these reasons and more, Dylan believes the small defense contractor behind the missile technology is poised to make huge gains in the coming months and years as their hypersonic missile technology takes off.

Get the Names and Ticker Symbols of 4 Companies Changing 21st Century Warfare

By subscribing to Behind the Markets today, you get the names and ticker symbols of four companies changing 21st century warfare – including the missile contractor mentioned above.

That report tells you everything you need to know about the missile contractor and why it could deliver 35,000% returns on investment. You also get three additional investment recommendations:

Recommended 21st Century Weapons Stock Pick #1: The first recommended contractor is the missile developer mentioned above. Dylan believes a small defense contractor could provide 35,000% returns or higher to investors as it develops a hypersonic missile.

Recommended 21st Century Weapons Stock Pick #2: The second recommended contractor is a $7 AI stock developing a technology to target incoming threats. The Pentagon has hired this small software company to continue to develop this technology.

Recommended 21st Century Weapons Stock Pick #3: The third recommended company is a small cap laser stock company developing a technology to shoot down incoming threats. After company #2 identifies those threats using AI, company #3 will eliminate those threats in an instant. Lasers are more precise than bullets and travel 50,000 times faster than ICBMs.

Recommended 21st Century Weapons Stock Pick #4: The fourth recommended company is a small cap drone stock to help America counter-attack against drone swarms and other unexpected foes.

As the world enters a new cycle of warfare, these companies are developing 21st century weapons technology to help America remain on top.

Behind the Markets Reviews: What Do Subscriber Say?

Behind the Markets is backed by positive reviews from subscribers who have earned huge returns on investment or been impressed with their subscription for other reasons.

Here are some of the reviews left by Behind the Markets subscribers online:

One reviewer claims he is “a real Dylan Jovine believer” after he “made so much money on BEAM and EDIT and PLTR it was crazy.”

Other reviewers praise Dylan Jovine and his team for their integrity, customer service, response times, and overall customer handling.

One reviewer claims he is “already up 50%” after subscribing to Dylan’s Behind the Markets investment service, describing the subscription as “honest and intellectual.” He particularly praises the service for making smart recommendations in irrational markets and helping him spot unique investment opportunities.

Many customers also like the peace of mind of the 30 day moneyback guarantee, allowing you to request a complete refund on your purchase (and keep the bonus guides) within 30 days if unhappy for any reason.

Overall, reviewers seem happy with Behind the Markets and Dylan Jovine’s unique approach to investing. And, even if Behind the Markets isn’t the right choice for you, you can request a refund within 30 days.

What’s Included with Behind the Markets?

As part of a recent promotion, Behind the Markets is bundling bonus reports with all new subscriptions. If you subscribe to Behind the Markets today, you can get complete details about Project Overmatch along with bonus reports, guides, and more.

You receive different reports based on your subscription tier. The more you spend, the more you receive.

Here’s what you get when you subscribe to Behind the Markets today:

Immediate Access to Behind the Markets Investment Advisory Service: You get immediate access to Dylan Jovine’s flagship investment advisory service, Behind the Markets. You can discover the stocks Dylan recommends buying right now, then receive new recommendations and analysis every month.

Free Bonus Report #1: 21st Century Battlefield: 4 Companies Changing Warfare: This report gives you complete details about the Project Overmatch company mentioned above, which Dylan believes could deliver 35,960% returns on investment. You can also discover three additional companies changing warfare that could deliver huge returns on investment, including undervalued contractors and companies with a unique competitive advantage in an industry that could explode. You get the names and ticker symbols of four defense contractors changing warfare – including the company developing the hypersonic missile mentioned above.

Free Bonus Report #2: Medical Money: How to Create the Ideal Small Cap Biotech Portfolio: Small cap biotech stocks allow you to get an early stake in revolutionary medical advancements. In this report, you can discover how to create a biotech portfolio with “tremendous upside with minimal risk,” according to Dylan Jovine.

Free Bonus Report #3: Biotech Income: How to Generate Monthly Income From Your Biotech Portfolio: In this second biotech report, you get a step-by-step guide to generating monthly income from your biotech portfolio. You can discover how to find biotech stocks that offer more than just upside – they also offer income generating opportunities.

Free Bonus Report #4: Pot Stocks: What the History of Cigarettes Tells Us About Cannabis: In this report, you can discover lessons from the tobacco industry – and what it means for today’s cannabis investors. There are still plenty of opportunities in the cannabis investing space for those who know where to look – and what tobacco’s history tells us.

Free Bonus Report #5: Tidal Wave Profits: How the Medical Revolution Will Change Your Relationship With your Doctor: This report explains how an upcoming medical revolution will change every aspect of your personal care. You can discover how new biologic treatments could change what happens when visiting your family doctor.

Free Bonus Report #6: 3 Ingredients to Great Biotech Stocks: In this third biotech report, Dylan Jovine explains the three pillars of any great biotech investment, including the things you should look for before investing in any biotech stock to maximize potential returns on investment.

Free Bonus Report #7: 6 Questions to Ask Before Buying Any Stock: This report features a list of 6 questions to ask before buying any stock. These 6 questions help you filter, analyze, and invest in stocks that give you the biggest upside. By asking these questions and answering them before you invest, you can maximize your chances of earning a good return on your investment.

Behind the Markets Pricing

Behind the Markets is priced at $39 to $79 per year, depending on your subscription option. The more you spend, the more bonus reports you receive.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Behind the Markets online today:

Great Offer: $79 per year

Includes monthly subscription to Behind the Markets

Includes all 7 bonus reports listed above

Best Offer: $79 per year

Includes monthly subscription to Behind the Markets

Includes first 4 bonus reports listed above

Good Offer: $39 per year

Includes monthly subscription to Behind the Markets

As part of the Project Overmatch promotion, Behind the Markets’ highest subscription tier is available at a discount rate of $79, making it the best offer available today.

Behind the Markets Refund Policy

Behind the Markets comes with a 30 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy for any reason.

About Dylan Jovine

Dylan Jovine is the CEO and founder of Behind the Markets.

Dylan started his career on Wall Street in 1991. However, because he “grew up poor, and went to city college,” none of the big Wall Street firms would hire him. He was too much of an outsider.

One day, another Wall Street outsider named Peter Jacquith gave Dylan his big break. Peter became famous for saving New York City from bankruptcy in the 1970s. He later started a boutique investment firm.

Within three years of working at Peter’s investment firm, Dylan had earned a reputation for making great stock picks – including companies that were about to surge just before a buyout.

Dylan picked Paramount in January 1993, for example, just a few months before it was bought out by Viacom for a 100% gain. He also earned 70% gains on US Reinsurance, 78% gains on Chase Manhattan Bank, and 83.3% gains on Michigan National Bank, among other impressive returns – all at just 23 years of age.

By 24, Dylan had become one of the youngest people in America history to launch a registered broker-dealer and market maker.

Dylan continued to earn huge returns through the 2007/2008 recession. He knew great companies had experienced a temporary setback. By investing in these companies during their lowest lows, Dylan could reap the rewards as stocks bounced back:

“My message was simple: The stock market at 6,500 is like walking into your car dealership when everything is on sale marked 90% off!”

Dylan earned returns of 646% on American Express, 700% on Starbucks, and 459% on AutoNation during this period.

Today, Dylan operates Behind the Markets, LLC, a financial publishing company. The company’s flagship newsletter is Behind the Markets.

About Behind the Markets, LLC

Behind the Markets is the flagship newsletter from Behind the Markets, LLC, a financial publishing company led by founder and CEO Dylan Jovine.

Behind the Markets offers weekly independent financial investment research and education services, paid subscriptions, investment recommendations, videos, online classes, workshops, and more.

Dylan Jovine founded Behind the Markets based on the belief that individual investors can beat Wall Street if they know where to look:

“I believe the best investment opportunities are found where Wall Street isn’t looking,” Dylan Jovine, CEO and Founder.

You can contact Behind the Markets and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://behindthemarkets.com/contact-us/

https://behindthemarkets.com/contact-us/ Phone: 800-851-1965

800-851-1965 Mailing Address: 4260 NW 1st Avenue, Suite #55, Boca Raton, FL 33431-4264

Final Word

Behind the Markets has identified a small defense contractor that could deliver gains of 35,000% or higher to investors.

By subscribing to Behind the Markets today, you get the name and ticker symbol of this recommended company along with three other investment opportunities. As part of the Project Overmatch promotion, new Behind the Markets subscriptions come with a bundle of bonus reports.

To learn more about Behind the Markets and Project Overmatch or to subscribe today, visit the official website.