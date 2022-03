B-Line Towing-Auction Notice

Auction Notice

In accordance with RCW 46.55.130 B-Line Towing will hold ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE on Tuesday March 29, 2022 at 12:00 noon. Vehicles will be sold “as is” to the highest cash bidder. Viewing starts 11:00 AM at 17922 52nd Ave. E., Tacoma, 253-846-8095. Cash deposit of $100.00 required by 11:30 AM

Year Make Model License

05 MERC C230 ATA0505

01 HYUN ACCN BUP1666

99 HOND ACCD BMZ7007

98 LEX GS BRK7849

08 MAZD 6 AXN5896

03 ACUR 3.2TL BVJ5548

10 CHEV MALI AHL2482

01 NISS ALT AXE0406

IDX-951144

March 24, 2022