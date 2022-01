B-Line Towing-Auction Notice

Auction Notice

In accordance with RCW 46.55.130 B-Line Towing will hold ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE on Tuesday January 25, 2022 at 12:00 noon. Vehicles will be sold “as is” to the highest cash bidder. Viewing starts 11:00 AM at 17922 52nd Ave. E., Tacoma, 253-846-8095. Cash deposit of $100.00 required by 11:30 AM

Year Make Model License

05 CHRY 300 BPE9998

09 TOY CAM AGS5797

02 HONDA CIVIC BTS6071

04 PONT GR AM BOV2064

03 KIA SORENTO BIK5446

95 FORD RANGER C31871X

08 BMW 528 WBANU53518C115017

09 MITS GALANT AYS8209

08 SUB LEG AGF9158

06 FORD FOCUS BSV3908

07 FORD FOCUS BKB6104

00 HONDA ODYSSEY AQL1815

January 21, 2022