B-Line Towing-Auction Notice

Auction Notice

In accordance with RCW 46.55.130 B-Line Towing will hold ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE on Friday July 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Vehicles will be sold to the highest cash bidder. Viewing starts 9:00 AM at 17922 52nd Ave. E., Tacoma, 253-846-8095. Cash deposit of $100.00 required by 9:30 AM

Year Make Model License

01 LEXUS ES300 BUP1905

05 JEEP LIBERTY BSV8669

94 MITS 3000 GT BTB5612

00 HONDA CIVIC BTB3064

02 SUBA LEG BPL0938

10 MAZDA 3 BFY3736

95 DUTCH 24CMPTRL 8826ZE

96 NISS MAX BYK8530

04 MAZD TRIBUTE BRG5879

05 FORD FREEST BSA1527

July 13, 2021