Cause No. 19-2-10253-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ALB HOLDINGS I, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

BRENDEN HASKINS AND TAMERA HASKINS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF, AND THE BUTTERED BISCUIT BL, LLC A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, Defendant(s).

TO: BRENDEN HASKINS AND TAMERA HASKINS, AND THE BUTTERED BISCUIT BL, LLC, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 9801 219TH AVENUE PLACE E AKA 9801 219TH AVE E, BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, August 27, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $1,437,371.88 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 7, 2021.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 2, SHORT PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 19, 1987 UNDER RECORDING NO. 8710190246, WHICH IS AN AMENDMENT OF SHORT PLAT RECORDED DECEMBER 21, 1982 UNDER RECORDING NO. 8212210274, RECORD OF PIERCE COUNTY; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 0519026034

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SMITH ALLING, P.S. ATTORNEYS AT LAW

KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY

1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)627-1091

IDX-932383

July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 2021