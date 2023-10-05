Award winning Federal Way botanical garden to host free fall festival

Federal Way, WA – As the region’s landscape transforms from scenes of green to terracotta orange, rustic red, and radiant amber – visitors to the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden will discover an immersive wonderland of sights, sounds and sensations – from cool breezes to rustling leaves, and the quiet swaying of golden-brown maple trees.

Recently voted The Seattle Time’s Best in the PNW silver winner for Day Trip, Family Attraction and Tour, the garden’s annual Fall Foliage Festival is sure to please garden aficionados and nature lovers of all ages. The event is free and open to the public 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. October 28-29.

“The RSBG has one of the finest displays of fall foliage color on the west coast,” said Steve Hootman, RSBG Executive Director and Curator. “Our large collection of Japanese maples, deciduous azaleas and other deciduous species never fails to produce a huge range of bright colors right before we head into the dark and grey of winter. Your last chance for outdoor color until next spring!”

Festival goers are invited to come dressed in their favorite October-themed outfit to compete for garden prizes in a light-hearted costume contest, enjoy sweet and frothy drinks, warm and spicy food, and partake in all manner of growing things. Garden ghouls and goblins of all ages will be swept away as they explore picturesque trails, share the good fall vibes, and celebrate this most enchanted time of year.

Visitors can begin their seasonal adventure with a sweet drink from Village Perk before joining a garden tour, plant talk, or searching for the perfect spot to take that quintessential fall photo. For plant hunters looking for something special, pop-up vendors Botanica and Prism Gardens Nursery will feature their cultivated collections on the Rutherford Conservatory terrace.

After a day spent exploring and creating new memories, guests can dig-in to a savory dish from Thai-u-up food truck before heading to the Gift Shop for unique garden gifts or peruse the books in the Visitor Center to learn about the beloved Rhododendron species and the natural history of the Pacific Northwest.

The Pacific Bonsai Museum, located across the courtyard from the Rhody Garden, is also celebrating their bonsai’s fall foliage this same weekend. All are invited to watch the significant seasonal transitions in bonsai, as the trees pull all their resources down into their roots and deciduous bonsai put on a colorful display. Pacific Bonsai Museum is admission by donation.

Both fall foliage festivals are sure to inspire woodland garden and bonsai enthusiasts alike. For those looking to enjoy nature and harvest the benefits of being outdoors, the Rhody Garden and the Pacific Bonsai Museum offer the perfect space to forest bathe, explore miles of trails, or just sit and enjoy the magic of the fall season.

More information, including schedule of events and official costume contest rules can be found at: https://rhodygarden.org/fall-foliage-festival/. The Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden is located at 2525 S. 336th St., Federal Way, WA 98003. For more information visit RhodyGarden.org.

The Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden is a 22-acre woodland garden, home to the largest collection of Rhododendron species in the world. Visitors will experience a diverse botanical collection in a forest of Douglas fir, western red cedar, hemlock, and other native plants. The garden is also home to beautiful companion plants, including the famous Himalayan Blue Poppies, Camellias, Magnolias, Japanese maples, and many rare plants. Open year-round during visiting hours, our nursery sells many of the plants you’ll see in the garden.

– Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden