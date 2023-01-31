Audien Atom Review – Wireless Charging Hearing Aid Worth Buying?

Audien Hearing’s Atom is a wireless charging hearing aid available for less than $100.

Instead of buying high-priced hearing aids worth thousands, you can save money by buying affordable, high-quality, long-lasting hearing aids online through the official Audien Hearing website.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Audien Hearing’s Atom hearing aids today in our review.

What is the Audien Atom?

The Audien Atom is a premium, discreet, affordable hearing aid available through GetAudienAtom.io.

Featuring superior sound quality, wireless charging, and a 20 hour battery life, the Audien Atom lets you enjoy the benefits of a modern hearing aid without the high cost of doctor’s appointment.

By wearing the Audien Atom hearing aids daily, you can hear every word in conversations without spending thousands of dollars.

The Audien Atom is made by Audien Hearing. The company has patented the design of the Audien Atom. To date, Audien Hearing has sold over $43 million worth of Atom hearing aids to 310,000+ customers worldwide.

Audien Atom Benefits

The Audien Atom hearing aid is backed by the following benefits:

Superior sound quality

Wireless charging

20 hours battery life

No hearing test or doctor’s visit required

Priced under $100, compared to $3,000 to $5,000 for conventional hearing aids

Discreet, easy-to-use design

Overall, Audien Hearing has designed the Audien Atom as the ultimate hearing aids at an affordable price tag.

How Does the Audien Atom Work?

The Audien Atom is a patented hearing aid designed to fit comfortably inside your ears while lasting all day on a single charge.

Each Audien Atom looks similar to a standard, wireless, in-ear earbud: you place the earbud in your ear, and it works all day to deliver consistent and superior audio quality.

Audien Hearing offers two versions of the Audien Atom, including:

Audien Atom

Audien Atom Pro

Both Audien Atom hearing aids offer wireless charging, more than 20 hours of battery like and Atom sound technology for enhanced hearing. Both devices also feature a patented, comfortable design.

The Audien Atom Pro has additional benefits, including 24 hour battery life, enhanced feedback cancellation, and a portable charging case with 4 days’ worth of charge. The Audien Atom Pro is also smaller and more comfortable.

Overall, Audien Hearing has designed the Audien Atom to be the most convenient and reliable hearing device on the market.

How to Use the Audien Atom

The Audien Atom is easy for anyone to use:

Step 1) Tune in the perfect volume.

Tune in the perfect volume. Step 2) Insert Atom.

Insert Atom. Step 3) Hear again.

The hearing aids are designed to be completely safe for anyone to try with no hearing test or prescription required. Just order online, then get them shipped straight to your door.

Audien Atom Features

The Audien Atom offers a range of features to distinguish it from other budget hearing aids.

Here are some of the perks, features, and benefits of the Audien Atom lineup:

Hold a Charge All Day: The Audien Atom hearing aids last 20 hours on a single charge, giving you the power to hear all day without worrying about running out of battery life. When you need to recharge, just place the hearing aids back into their carrying case – just like you would charge wireless earbuds. The Audien Atom has 20 hours of battery life, while the Audien Atom Pro has 24 hours.

Fast Charging Via USB-C: The Audien Atom offers fast-charging via USB-C. Just place your hearing aids in the carrying case, then use USB-C to connect them to your computer or an adapter (like your smartphone charger). Alternatively, the Audien Atom Pro comes with a wireless carrying case with four days’ worth of extra charging, allowing you to continuously recharge your hearing aids without needing a source of electricity. However you charge your Audien Atom hearing aids, you enjoy fast charging all day long.

Portable Charging Case: The Audien Atom Pro comes with a portable charging case, allowing you to easily take your hearing aids with you on the go and charge them at the same time. Whenever your hearing aids aren’t in use, you can place them in the case to charge them, ensuring they’re always at 100% whenever you need them.

Portable Carrying Case: The ordinary Audien Atom, meanwhile, has a portable carrying case. That portable carrying case also charges your hearing aids. However, you need to plug one end into a USB outlet (via the included USB-C cable) to quickly charge it.

Enhanced Feedback Cancellation: The Audien Atom Pro comes with enhanced feedback cancellation, automatically detecting any cancelling any feedback input your hearing aids receive.

Atom Sound Technology: All Audien Atom hearing aids come with Atom’s own sound technology, allowing you to clearly hear conversations while filtering out unwanted background noise.

Small & Comfortable Design: All Audien Atom hearing aids are also designed to be small and comfortable. They fit into your ear without weighing down or sticking out. The Audien Atom Pro hearing aids are the smallest and most comfortable, although both Audien Atom versions are small and comfortable. As the manufacturer explains, the hearing aids “disappear into the ear canal like magic” and you “will forget that you are wearing them” because of the seamless fit and lightweight design.

Discreet Design: You can wear the Audien Atom hearing aids just like you would wear an ordinary pair of wireless earbuds. The earbuds feature a discreet design. Unlike some hearing aids with an over-the-ear design that sticks out, the Audien Atom hearing aids have a more discreet design.

No Doctor’s Visit or Hearing Test Required: Conventional hearing aids require you to visit a doctor. With the Audien Atom, that’s not the case. The hearing aids are safe and comfortable for adults to wear, and you don’t need a doctor’s visit or prescription before buying the hearing aids.

Use in Seconds: You don’t need any technical skills or experience to use the Audien Atom hearing aids. Instead, just tune in the perfect volume by twisting the dial on the device, insert the Audien Atom hearing aid, then get ready to hear again.

Superior Sound Quality: Audien Hearing has designed its hearing aids with superior sound quality. You can enjoy high-quality noise playback along with intelligent background noise filtering.

6 Silicone Earbud Sizes for Optimal Fit: Your Audien Atom purchase comes with 6 sizes of silicone earbuds for each ear (12 sizes total). You can mix and match different silicone earbud sizes to find your optimal fit.

Affordable Price Tag: Conventional hearing aids cost $100 to manufacture – yet are priced at $3,000 to $5,000. The Audien Atom hearing aids are priced at a much more affordable rate. You can buy the Audien Atom for $99.99 and the Audien Atom Pro for $149.99, with further discounts available when buying multiple units.

Backed by 310,000 Happy Customers: The Audien Atom hearing aids are backed by 310,000+ happy customers and $43 million in sales to date.

Fully Charge in 4 to 6 Hours: You can fully charge the Audien Atom hearing aids from 0 to 100 in 4 to 6 hours.

Patented Design: Audien Atom hearing aids feature a unique, patented design.

Risk-Free 45-Day Trial: You have 45 days to try the Audien Atom hearing aids to see if they’re for you.

Audien Atom Versus Audien Atom Pro

There are two versions of the Audien Atom, including the original Audien Atom and the Audien Atom Pro.

Both hearing aids offer high-quality hearing, 20+ hours of battery life, wireless charging, and Atom sound technology. However, the Audien Atom Pro hearing aids tend to offer higher-quality noise along with premium features like enhanced feedback cancellation.

Here are the differences between the Audien Atom and Audien Atom Pro:

Atom

Wireless charging

20 hours of battery life

Atom sound technology

22% smaller than EV1

Patented comfort and design

Atom Pro

Portable charging case with 4 days of charge

Wireless charging

24 hours of battery life

Atom sound technology

Enhanced feedback cancellation

Smallest and most comfortable design

Patented comfort and design

What is the Audien Ear Cleaner?

Audien Hearing also sells an Audien Ear Cleaner to help clean earwax from your ear safely. For an extra $19.99 on the Audien Atom checkout page, you can add a single Audien Ear Cleaner kit to your order.

The Audien Ear Cleaner kit includes:

1 x cleaning handle

1 x travel case

16 x reusable cleaning attachments

Cotton swabs (like Q-Tips) can do more harm than good because they push wax further into your ear, causing pain and infections. The Audien Ear Cleaner is designed as a safer, new way to clean. You pull wax from your ear safely.

Audien Atom Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The Audien Atom is backed by thousands of 5-star reviews. Since launch, Audien Hearing has sold its affordable hearing aid to over 300,000 people worldwide.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified Audien Atom purchasers online:

Many reviewers have switched to the Audien Atom after being disappointed by the cost, quality, and overall usefulness of conventional hearing aids. The Audien Atom offers similar effectiveness at a fraction of the price.

Many reviewers are also impressed by how much their life has changed with the Audien Atom. They can participate in conversations, engage in social events, and feel normal even with hearing problems thanks to the Audien Atom hearing aids.

Customers are particularly impressed by the clarity of the Audien Atom.

Customers are also happy with the quality, durability, and workmanship of the devices, claiming they don’t need to worry about them breaking.

Many customers also like how discreet the Audien Atom hearing aids are. Instead of fitting over-the-air and sticking out like some ordinary hearing aids, the Audien Atom hearing aids fit inside your ear like wireless earbuds.

Overall, customers are impressed with the cost, quality, and convenience of the Audien Atom hearing aids. Instead of paying for a doctor’s visit and spending $3,000 to $5,000 on a pair of low-quality hearing aids, they can enjoy a high-quality, discreet device with a convenient, portable carrying case.

Audien Atom Pricing

Audien Atom hearing aids are priced at $99.99 for the Audien Atom and $149.99 for the Audien Atom Pro. You can also save money by ordering multiple hearing aids at once.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering the Audien Atom online today:

1 x Audien Atom: $99.99 + Free US Shipping

$99.99 + Free US Shipping 2 x Audien Atoms: $149.98 + Free US Shipping

$149.98 + Free US Shipping 3 x Audien Atoms: $199.98 + Free US Shipping

$199.98 + Free US Shipping 1 x Audien Atom Pro: $149.99 + Free US Shipping

$149.99 + Free US Shipping 1 x Audien Ear Cleaner: $19.99 + Free US Shipping

What’s Included with the Audien Atom?

Your Audien Atom purchase includes all of the following:

1 x carrying case

2 x hearing amplifiers

12 x silicone earbuds

1 x 3-point brush

8 x wax guards

1 x charging deck

The Audien Atom Pro features the same list of accessories. However, instead of having a separate carrying case and charging deck, you have both combined into a single, convenient unit.

Audien Atom Refund Policy

The Audien Atom hearing aids work for the majority of people who try them. However, if they don’t work for you, then you can request a complete refund within 45 days.

About Audien Hearing

Audien Hearing was launched by Arthur Garber. Arthur’s grandmother needed hearing aids, and he was shocked to discover hearing aids were $3,000 to $5,000 – but cost only $100 to make. The price of hearing aids is inflated because of middlemen, including hearing centers, audiologists, sales reps, and resellers.

Arthur spent years develop the Audien Atom. Today, Audien Hearing is able to sell hearing aids at a cheaper price by cutting away middlemen.

Since launch, Audien Hearing has sold hearing aids to 300,000 people and counting. The company is based in the United States.

You can contact Audien Hearing and the Audien Atom customer service team via the following:

Email: support@audienhearing.com

support@audienhearing.com Mailing Address: 10733 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Unit 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Final Word

The Audien Atom is a hearing aid priced under $100. Available without a prescription, doctor’s visit, or hearing test, the Audien Atom hearing aids offer similar quality and effectiveness to conventional hearing aids at a fraction of the price.

Just adjust the sound level, insert the Audien Atom hearing aids into your ear, then enjoy high-quality sound anywhere you go with a discreet design.

To learn more about the Audien Atom hearing aids or to buy the hearing aids online today, visit the official website at GetAudienAtom.io.