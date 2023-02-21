Arimistane For Men: PCT, Muscle Building – Where To Buy Arimistane Supplements

Arimistane is not a well-known supplement for post cycle therapy use, and even less so as a muscle builder. But in fact, it can do both. So it’s a good all-rounder that you should have in your pocket.

When it comes to buying Arimistane supplement to use for PCTs and/or muscle building, these are the two premium (but cheap) products I will refer to in this guide:

1. Behemoth Labz Arimistane Muscle Building Liquid

2. Behemoth labz Arimistane Post Cycle Base Annihilate Capsules

This is a complete guide that will tell you everything you need to know in the next five minutes.

How Arimistane works for PCT and for bodybuilding. Dosage & cycle length discussion, side effects and warnings, and also where to find cheap (high-quality) Arimistane for sale.

What Exactly Is Arimistane?

You’ll read plenty of incorrect information about Arimistane. Some really good websites tell you things that are completely wrong about this substance.

Arimistane is not a prohormone. It’s also not 7-Keto-DHEA.

Arimistane is a completely natural substance that was discovered in 1971 in human urine. Through those studies initially, it was found to be a naturally potent aromatase inhibitor (AI) that had the potential to dramatically shut down the conversion of testosterone into estrogen.

High levels of Arimistane in urine are actually diagnostic markers of the use of 7-Oxo-DHEA and 7-Keto-DHEA. It is a metabolite of 7-Keto-DHEA, and a derivative of DHEA (produced by the adrenal gland and crucial to androgen production).

When you buy an Arimistane supplement for PCT or muscle growth, you are getting a synthetic version. The synthesized version for use in a supplement. You are not getting Arimistane which is naturally produced (meaning it’s not extracted from the human body or the body of any other mammals that produce it).

How Arimistane Works

It’s important to understand that Arimistane works in two ways:

1. It works as an aromatase inhibitor (AI). Just like other aromatase inhibitors, it blocks the action of aromatase, an enzyme that is used to convert androgens (testosterone mostly) into estrogen. This makes it good for helping testosterone levels to build up post cycle.

2. Arimistane is also an androgen proliferator. It increases the production and availability of several androgens, including FSH and LH (Follicle Stimulating Hormone and Luteinizing Hormone). These help elevate testosterone production and other androgens such as DHT.

As an aromatase inhibitor, Arimistane for post cycle therapy is very good. It doesn’t completely block the action of aromatase, but that’s a good thing. You need estrogen even as a man, and don’t let anyone tell you differently.

On cycle, it’s a nonsteroidal supplement that can help to increase levels of various androgens. This can increase muscle development, muscle hardness, aggression, endurance, and well-being.

So, you can use this on-cycle and off-cycle. I wouldn’t recommend you run it right through, you can use it on its own, or build it into a SARMs cycle to increase muscle mass and recovery.

Is Arimistane A PCT Supplement Or Muscle Building Supplement?

Hopefully from what you’ve just read, you understand that the answer is it is both a muscle-building supplement and a post-cycle therapy supplement.

However, it is definitely better as a PCT supplement than it is for building muscle mass.

It’s far more potent and effective than an AI. It’s been shown in studies to block the conversion of testosterone into estrogen very well.

For muscle building, it’s a far less clear picture. Although some people report good muscle growth using it, others suggest they see no difference at all.

So primarily, consider this as an aromatase inhibitor that will help increase testosterone levels, and at least produce more androgens to improve your endurance and performance. On muscle building, SARMs may be more effective.

Is Arimistane Legal?

Arimistane is perfectly legal to buy and use as an individual. It’s up to you if you consume it, it is not a banned substance for purchasing anywhere.

However, it is banned for many professional sports. It can be detected on drug tests, and therefore, if you are a professional sportsperson, you shouldn’t use it.

It’s not a legal ingredient in America. The FDA has not licensed it for any purpose. But it’s not banned, nor does it have to use the “research chemical” status that SARMs do in order to be sellable.

Arimistane Bodybuilding Benefits (Muscle Building)

If you are going to use Arimistane for bodybuilding, as a muscle builder, then these are the results & benefits you can derive from that:

Boosts LH and FSH

Can boost testosterone levels

Can boost levels of DHT, FT, and T/E

Can promote larger and faster muscle gains

Works as a potent aromatase inhibitor

Lowers levels of cortisol (better muscle endurance)

Muscle growth is drier and denser

Increases strength and endurance

When I tested Arimistane over an eight-week cycle on its own two years ago, I did notice better than natural bodybuilding results.

I’m not going to tell you it’s better than SARMs.

A SARMs stack is definitely more potent, as is a single strong dose of something like Testolone or Andarine.

But, if you want something that doesn’t mess with your testosterone levels much, doesn’t require PCT due to using it, and is far more accessible than SARMs, then Arimistane bodybuilding benefits are definitely worth looking at.

You will get stronger, with better definition, and higher levels of androgens within a few weeks of starting its use, but how much will be very specific on how your body reacts.

If you really want to measure androgen levels, have blood work done before and after your first Arimistane cycle.

Plus, you can stack it with other supplements, such as peptides or SARMs, to really maximize hitting muscle growth from all angles.

How Arimistane Works As A PCT Supplement

I’ll be honest, Arimistane is a better PCT supplement than it is a muscle builder. There’s just more evidence for that because it definitely is a strong aromatase inhibitor.

I’ve already discussed how it can raise androgen levels, but that doesn’t always translate into significant extra muscle growth. But, it’s definitely worth trying because you could be one of the guys who it works well for.

In terms of working as a PCT supplement, it will block most of the conversion of testosterone into estrogen via aromatase. Not all, which is good because you don’t want to completely block estrogen production because guys need it too.

As with something like Nolvadex, or any other PCT supplement, you’ll start with a high dose to really attack the estrogen production (and/or its acting at the estrogen receptor sites), and then taper down as you feel your testosterone levels recovering.

The difference with this is that you can continue to use it. You can use it on cycle, and run it through PCT, or you can run it through PCT and then start your next cycle and continue to use it to offset testosterone drop into the next cycle.

So, you could find Arimistane is milder in terms of side effects, and more flexible to use both as a muscle builder, energy lifter, and estrogen blocker than other AI’s or SERMs.

Arimistane Dosage & Cycle Length For Muscle Building

Let’s now turn to the optimal dosage and cycle length of Arimistane when you want to try it as a muscle-building supplement.

The consensus seems to be around 100 mg per day for a six-week cycle. Note that that’s just a bodybuilding online consensus. There really isn’t any other data to base it on other than the anecdotal discussion.

Some people advocate punching up to 200 mg daily toward the end of a cycle. So, it starts at 100 mg the first four weeks, then punches up to 200 for the last two weeks.

You could also do any variation of that. Perhaps 150 mg to eight weeks, or ten weeks, whatever you feel your body can manage.

For me, the optimal dosage would be 100 mg for two weeks. I don’t really feel anything, so I went to 150 mg. Then after four weeks, up to 200 mg the last two weeks. That seems to work best, as escalating the dose. I definitely felt stronger at the end of this cycle.

The first time you use it for bodybuilding though, don’t use it stacked with SARMs or peptides. Use it on its own, and experiment with it alone to see how it feels.

Also, watch out for the side effects and taper down if you feel anything unusual that concerns you happening.

Arimistane Dosage & Cycle Length For PCT

In terms of using Arimistane as a PCT supplement, again, it’s anecdotal based on people’s responses to using it after SARMs cycles.

Obviously, if you are using Arimistane on the cycle to try and build muscle, then you’re not going to have to use it for PCT after that cycle.

Confusingly, some people advocate a lower dose for PCT than they do for building muscle, to avoid side effects. To me, that makes absolutely no sense. You’ll get side effects regardless of the use, it’s all about the dose level.

this

In terms of PCT, the dose I use, and the average consensus dose seem to be:

75 mg the first two weeks

50 mg Arimistane for the third and fourth weeks

25 mg for four weeks onwards

Now that’s obviously going to be for mild testosterone drop. You could increase the initial dose to 100 mg, 150 mg, or even 200 mg for a couple of weeks to really attack the aromatase so that you give your testosterone breathing space.

You can use it on cycle to start seeing off the effects of lower testosterone levels if you start to feel. However, with SARMs, it can be so aggressive with androgenic SARMs sometimes, but I would advise you stop the SARMs cycle and hit PCT exclusively.

Arimistane is safe to use, and you can stack it with something else. So, if you want to hit both angles, you could use Arimistane with Nolvadex to combine an AI with a SERM to both block conversion of testosterone into estrogen and stop estrogen from interacting with the estrogen receptor sites and producing estrogenic effects in your body.

Will Arimistane Cause Side Effects?

Arimistane is actually really well tolerated. You won’t see much talk about side effects anywhere in the bodybuilding online world.

Certainly, I’ve never really experienced any side effects using this stuff. That’s both for PCT and experimenting with muscle building.

General side effects some people report include:

Dizziness

Nausea & vomiting

Palpitations

Tiredness

However, these are the same minor symptoms that people seem to report with all aromatase inhibitors, and SERMs as well. So I don’t think there’s anything unusual going on here.

My advice here is to start low and see how you go.

That means for muscle building, start at 100 mg and see how you go for a couple of weeks.

For the PCT, go as high as you feel you need to but don’t go above 150-200 mg unless you really don’t feel yourself bouncing back after a couple of weeks.

Finding The Best Arimistane Supplement For Sale

If you’re looking for good quality Arimistane supplements at reasonable prices, then there are many options.

When it comes to finding cheap Arimistane for sale that is genuinely good enough quality to use as an aromatase inhibitor PCT supplement, or as a muscle-building supplement, then this is the option I use.

1. Behemoth Labz Liquid – dosed at a very strong 60 mg/mL, you’ll get a 30 mL dropper bottle with a total dose of 2000 mg for just $65.98. That’s incredible value.

Enough for around a month of bodybuilding experimentation, you can run a month-long cycle for just $65. That’s great value and the purity is good as well.

2. Behemoth Labz Post Cycle Bases (Annihilate) – 90 capsules, each dosed at 50 mg for $68.98.

Use these at a rate of one capsule per day, or two if you need it, and it will have your androgen levels bouncing right back fast.

You can actually use both interchangeably. Because they contain the same thing, and we have already established Arimistane can both build muscle and act as a PCT, you can use the liquid or the capsules depending on where you are, and which you find easiest.

Arimistane FAQ

Does Arimistane Work For PCT?

Armistane is a derivative of DHEA that occurs naturally in the body. It was actually first found in human urine, and naturally, it was produced from large amounts of urine.

However, modern Armistane supplements are artificially produced. It works as a PCT supplement because it is a potent natural aromatase inhibitor, meaning that it blocks the action of aromatase, which converts testosterone into estrogen.

Does Arimistane Increase Testosterone?

Armistane can increase levels of testosterone because it is in aromatase inhibitor. It blocks the action of an enzyme called aromatase, which converts testosterone into estrogen. Therefore, by blocking this mechanism, lower levels of testosterone are converted.

It is also an androgen proliferator and works by raising levels of both FSH (follicle stimulating hormone), and LH (luteinizing hormone) both of which are potent androgens, crucial to muscle development, and which can help to elevate levels of testosterone as well.

Are Estrogen Blockers PCT?

Yes, estrogen blockers are PCT supplements. An aromatase inhibitor blocks the conversion of testosterone into estrogen, via the enzyme called aromatase.

However, some people also classify SERMs as estrogen blockers. These selectively activate on the estrogen receptor, blocking estrogen from acting there instead. This stops estrogenic effects in the body and allows the body to start elevating its levels of testosterone production.

Can Arimistane Crash Estrogen?

No, Armistane does not crash estrogen. But it works as an estrogen blocker, stopping the conversion of testosterone into estrogen via an enzyme called aromatase. This is not the entire process of creating estrogen in the body though, and therefore, some estrogen will continue to be produced and circulated. This is a good thing though, as the male body needs estrogen the strong bones and joints.

Should I Take Arimistane Before Or After a Workout?

Armistane can be used as a pre-workout supplement as it can help to boost levels of key androgens (LH, FSH, and testosterone). Take it one hour before your workout is a pre-workout supplement (on an empty stomach), or one hour after your workout, in order to boost androgens for muscle recovery later in the day and overnight.

How Long Should You Take Arimistane For?

Armistane can have side effects. It can cause irregular heart rhythm, and liver problems and prolonged use can create problems with bone density and bone/joint pain.

As long as you only use it as a PCT supplement for around three or four weeks post cycle, and then you are not using it for another 8 – 12 weeks, then you should not have a problem with using it for that long.

Where To Buy Arimistane?

Armistane is best purchased only from specialist online retailers who are experts in providing bodybuilding supplements that are high in purity, sourced well, and the absolute safest to use.

How Much Arimistane On Cycle?

You should use Armistane on cycle at much lower doses than you would post cycle. During PCT, it’s routine to start as high as 100 mg per day, dipping to 50 mg, and then down to 25 mg after three or four weeks. On cycle, it’s recommended not to go above 50 mg per day and preferably split into two doses.

