ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 28th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Acura 3.2
83 Chevy G20
92 Chevy Astro
92 Chevy Camero
06 Chevy Aveo
02 Dodge Ram
03 Dodge Caravan
03 Dodge Neon
05 Dodge Caravan
07 Dodge Charger
99 Ford Escort
02 Ford Explorer
05 Ford F250
11 Ford Focus
02 Hyundai Accent
94 Infinity J30
06 Kia Optima
95 Lincoln T&C
05 Lincoln Continental
97 Nissan Altima
03 Pointiac G. Am
08 Suzuki XL7
93 Toyota Camry
99 Toyota Sienna
12 Toyota Camry
95 Volvo 850
85 Cruisaire M/H
IDX-911901
October 23, 2020