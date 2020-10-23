ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 28th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Acura 3.2

83 Chevy G20

92 Chevy Astro

92 Chevy Camero

06 Chevy Aveo

02 Dodge Ram

03 Dodge Caravan

03 Dodge Neon

05 Dodge Caravan

07 Dodge Charger

99 Ford Escort

02 Ford Explorer

05 Ford F250

11 Ford Focus

02 Hyundai Accent

94 Infinity J30

06 Kia Optima

95 Lincoln T&C

05 Lincoln Continental

97 Nissan Altima

03 Pointiac G. Am

08 Suzuki XL7

93 Toyota Camry

99 Toyota Sienna

12 Toyota Camry

95 Volvo 850

85 Cruisaire M/H

