86-JV-21-1849

Summons and Notice

Termination of Parental Rights Matter

State of Minnesota

Wright County

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



District Court 10

In the Matter of the Child of: Ashlie Nicole Gokey, Mother

Jeffrey James Kloepfel, Father

NOTICE TO: Jeffrey James Kloepfel, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 3700 Braddock Avenue NE, Suite 1100, Buffalo, Minnesota, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 3700 Braddock Avenue NE, Suite 1100 , Buffalo, Minnesota, on October 11, 2021 at 9:30 AM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS, the Honorable Elizabeth Strand

Judge of District Court

BY: Joni Reyes

Court Deputy

IDX-937723

September 14, 21, 28, 2021