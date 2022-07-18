5 Best THC Gummies In 2022: Top Marijuana Dispensaries To Get THC Edibles In 2022

Delta 8 THC gummies are made from hemp and offer similar but milder effects than Delta 9 edibles. The gummies have recently become legal in over 38 states and have gained a lot of popularity. They offer excellent benefits while satisfying your sweet tooth. Compared to smoking, vaping, or hard-to-swallow capsules, the THC gummies are one of the safest ways to consume THC and enjoy the long-lasting effects.

Many THC sweets on the market are not worth your time and money; for that reason, we did a lot of research and provided you with a list of the best THC gummies that the industry has to offer. The gummies on our list have gone through third-party testing, come in many delicious flavors, and offer various benefits. Without any further adieu, let’s take a closer look at them.

Here is the list of best delta 8 THC gummy brands that provide best delta 8 THC gummy with maybe 25mg of delta 8 and other delta 8 THC products. Delta 8 THC per mg is important to find the amount of delta in mg of delta 8 in each gummy. Have a look!

Top 5 THC Gummies Offering Delta 8 Products:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best THC Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick BudPop – Strongest & Most Potent Delta 8 Gummies With THC Hollyweed CBD – Popular Vegan Delta 8 THC Edibles & Weed Gummies Diamond CBD -Exceptional Quality Delta 8 THC With Delicious Flavors 3CHI – Recommended THC Edibles Brand For Beginners

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best THC Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick

The number one spot on our list goes to Exhale Wellness, a company that is often referred to as the best overall. Exhale is a company founded in Los Angeles, California, by a group of cannabis pioneers and health experts who have decades of experience in the organic food industry. The company’s reputation was not built overnight. They are devoted to providing the highest quality Delta 8, Delta 9 THC, CBD, and HHC goodies. Their products are made with natural and organic ingredients, eligible for vegans.

Exhale’s THC gummies come in high potency and in various flavors. The company has partnered up with local farms in Colorado, where they grow, extract, and manufacture hemp.

Exhale manufactures pure products with natural and wholesome techniques. They put their products through third-party testing to ensure each product’s potency, purity, and safety. The THC gummies from this brand are amongst the best in the market and don’t contain any pesticides or other harmful contaminants.

The company is customer-focused and offers discounts for every newcomer. Exhale provides free shipping on all items in its arsenal.

Features

As per theislandnow, when it comes to Exhale, you will find nothing except first-grade and natural ingredients. The THC gummies are made with rice syrup, citric acid, plant-based pectin, natural fruit concentrations, and Delta 8 extracts. The brand uses pectin instead of animal gelatin. This makes the THC gummies eligible for anyone who has chosen a vegan lifestyle.

The THC goodies are free from GMOs, harsh chemicals, dairy, gluten, and unnecessary additives. Moreover, the THC gummies and every product from this company undergo third-party lab testing. This ensures the quality, potency, and safety of the products.

The results from the lab testing are stored in a document called Certificate of Analysis which can be excessed by anyone on the official website. This contributes to the brand’s authenticity and builds a healthy relationship with every customer.

Exhale’s gummies come in a variety of flavors, and there are two potencies to choose from, 750 milligrams, which comes with 25 milligrams of Delta 8 per gummy, and 1,500 milligrams with 50 milligrams of Delta 8 per gummy. A single jar has 30 pieces.

Pros

Natural and organic ingredients

The best brand overall

Variety of flavors

Third-party tested

Vegan-friendly

Free from GMOs and pesticides

Less than 0,3 % THC

Available in two potencies

Free shipping

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Strong effect

Cons

Little pricey

Only available for online purchase

Customer experience

Since the company is considered the best overall, you can probably imagine how positive are the comments from customers. Everyone is a fan of the exquisite flavors of the gummies and the easily-felt effects they provide. The gummies can be used for recreational purposes, but also customers have been known to use them as a remedy for some health issues. The gummies may calm your nerves and alleviate your anxiety and stress.

Exhale’s customers are also satisfied with the customer support team. They are always polite and ready to help.

#2. BudPop – Strongest & Most Potent Delta 8 Gummies With THC

Next on our list is BudPop, a company that has been in the industry for a short period but has managed to win over the heart of every cannabis enthusiast. The company is considered a new player in the industry, but its team has over 30 years of experience. BudPop’s THC gummies can be an argument for anyone who just started using medicinal supplements.

The company has taken the market by storm, and they are on a mission to provide the best THC experience for every individual. The team behind the company felt like the industry was missing many things and took matters into its own hands. BudPop aims high, and it is climbing the ladder of success faster than any other company in the industry. The brand is on a decent way to becoming the top-rated selling THC brand.

BudPop started by only producing Delta 8 products and later expanded its arsenal. The company uses only natural and handpicked ingredients of the highest quality. BudPop has gained success by providing 100% organic and non-GMO THC gummies. The brand uses the purest and safest hemp in the manufacturing process.

Features

BudPop uses an innovative extraction process for the Delta 8 THC that is infused into the candies later on. The gummies from this company may be potent for beginners since each gummy contains 25 milligrams of Delta 8.

The company recommends starting off with only one gummy and waiting for at least 45 minutes before consuming another. If you are a complete beginner and you still have some concerns about the strong effects, you can start by cutting one gummy in half.

BudPop’s gummies are made with premium-quality ingredients of organic nature. Like our previous brand on the list, the company uses pectin instead of animal gelatin. This makes the gummies eligible for vegans. The THC goodies are cruelty-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free.

BudPop offers the THC gummies in two distinct flavors, Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream Berry. One gummy has 25 milligrams of Delta 8 THC, and the whole bottle contains 625 milligrams.

The company offers free shipping on all orders across the entire United States. They also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if any customer is dissatisfied with the gummies. This is proof that BudPop has confidence in its products.

Pros

A new and reputable company

Organic and natural ingredients

Cruelty-free THC sweets

Third-party tested

Highly potent

Non-GMO

Dairy-free, gluten-free

CO2 extraction method

Unique flavors

Fast and free shipping

Money-back guarantee within 30 days

Cons

No potency options

No international shipping

Customer experience

BudPop has been in the industry for just a couple of years and has an excellent reputation due to the positive feedback from customers. The comments left by customers are overwhelmingly positive everywhere we look. Every user is content with the THC gummies. They are manufactured with high standards in mind, provide intense effects, and come in unique flavors.

If customers stumble upon some questions, they can freely contact BudPop’s customer support team and get an answer within minutes, if not seconds.

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Popular Vegan Delta 8 THC Edibles & Weed Gummies

Hollyweed CBD can be described as reputable, trusted, and loved. This company is found in every article about the best THC gummies, and for a reason. The name resembles the famous California sign and slightly connects to the brand. The company has gained its reputation slowly and steadily due to its unique blends and formulas.

The THC gummies from Hollyweed are made with cannabis extraction from the best hemp sources. These cube-shaped THC goodies have won every enthusiast’s heart with their easy-on-the-eye design and affordable price.

Hollyweed’s THC gummies are cost-effective and bring among the most exotic flavors on the market. The company uses resealable packs that keep the gummies fresh for longer. These THC goodies are skillfully crafted with high-quality ingredients with the purest Delta 8 distillate. The front of the packaging has all the information about the gummies, and on the backside, there is the list of ingredients, flavors, potential uses, and more.

The best part is that Hollyweed has gummies for all types of customers. If you are an experienced consumer that likes high potency, or a beginner with a low THC tolerance, Hollyweed has something for you.

Features

Hollyweed’s THC gummies are entirely safe for consumption because they utilize all-natural and organic ingredients. As you probably mentioned by now, while searching for the best THC gummies that the market offers, all our choices have ingredients of natural and organic nature.

Hollyweed offers 30 cube-shaped gummies per pack, and depending on the package size, one gummy can have 25 or 50 milligrams of THC. The THC goodies can take two hours for the effects to kick in, depending on the quantity and strength of your choosing. The effects of the gummies can last for up to six hours.

If you are a complete beginner, we suggest slicing one gummy into two pieces and starting to build your tolerance level from there. Since Hollyweed’s gummies fall into the edibles category, they may take some time before the effects come; however, they are worth the wait. The THC goodies may offer you a relaxing feeling, and they might alleviate some of the daily stress.

Hollyweed’s prices sometimes feel unrealistic given the quality and effects they provide. Compared to other companies in the industry, they come at a much lower price and offer the same level of quality. Every packaging contains different flavored THC goodies, from apple, grape, and strawberry, to pineapple and orange. The experience they provide is quite memorable.

Pros

Premium-quality

Cube-shaped

Comfortable packaging

Variety of flavor

Affordable

Vegan

Made with only organic ingredients

Lab-tested

Suitable for experienced users and beginners

Cons

Only available for online purchase

Customer experience

Hollyweed is a company that stood the test of time. Being so, they made hundreds of customers return every time they needed THC gummies. Every customer loves the convenience that this brand offers with its products. In addition, many users have reported getting relief from some medical symptoms. The gummies may offer relaxation, better sleep, and a healthier appetite.

#4. Diamond CBD -Exceptional Quality Delta 8 THC With Delicious Flavors

A diamond is just a rock that survives under pressure. The following company on our list is Diamond CBD. As the name suggests, this company makes some of the most potent and high-quality Delta 8 gummies. The THC goodies may reduce stress and offer a therapeutic feeling. If your day-to-day stress is finally catching up to you, Diamond’s THC sweets are the way to go. The company distinguishes itself from other industry competitors with its top-notch hemp sources and variety of products.

The team behind the company has put a lot of money and research into making the most potent CBD and THC products. As a result, customers should not expect anything less than a high level of quality. Diamond CBD never disappoints.

The company is rapidly expanding its product line and offers dozens of different products every day. Diamond CBD infuses the THC gummies with at least ten unique flavors, making the whole selection process for customers much more effortless. On the website, there is a catalog that categorizes the products into several moods. This allows you to choose Delta 8 gummies with a specific purpose. You can select THC goodies for sleep improvement, anxiety relief, mood improvement, etc.

Features

Diamond’s Chill Plus THC gummies are available in three different packages, 300, 1,250, and 5,000 milligrams, with each gummy containing 25 milligrams of Delta 8 THC. Before deciding on a purchase, you need to consider your tolerance level and decide on the daily intake from there.

Diamond’s Chill Plus gummies are the outcome of combining a diverse group of experts. They can be described as a fantastic product that is safe and pure. The company uses the CO2 extraction method, which guarantees a high-quality and clean outcome. Diamond’s THC gummies are made with environment-friendly procedures, using organically grown hemp, and are free from GMOs.

The Chill Plus gummies come in different potencies and flavors, so you will have something new to look forward to every day. Diamond’s THC goodies are derived from the hemp plant in a secure way and don’t contain any psychotropic chemicals. In addition to that, the company puts all the products through extensive lab testing for safety and purity verification.

Pros

Long-lasting effects

High-quality Chill Plus gummies

Variety of products, potencies, and flavors

No prescription needed

May help with stress, anxiety, and insomnia

Third-party tested and completely safe

A 30-day refund policy

A lot of discounts

CO2 extraction method

Cons

The number of options can be overwhelming

The company offers free shipping only on orders above $100

Customer experience

The customer review section on the official Diamond CBD website has nothing but positive words. Users are expressing their gratitude to the creators of the THC gummies. Customers are delighted with the peace and tranquility that the Chill Plus gummies offer. The effects can last for hours and may provide instant relief from pain. From the variety of products, shapes, potencies, and flavors, Diamond has something for everyone.

#5. 3CHI – Recommended THC Edibles Brand For Beginners

Last but not least, 3CHI is a company that was founded in 2019 but has the title of being the most reputable brand in the industry. This brand started as the brainchild of only one scientist. Because of its clinically proven innovations and methods, the company soon gained prominence, and customers keep returning every time they require a hemp-derived product.

3CHI offers a wide range of THC-infused products like cereal bars, tinctures, candies, cookies, brownies, and gummies. The gummies are among the most popular items in the arsenal of products that this company produces. The 3CHI sweets come in two flavors, black raspberry and watermelon. They will offer a fruity calmness and recovery that may reduce your everyday stress at the exact moment when you need it the most.

Every ingredient that is found in the formula of 3CHI’s Delta 8 gummies is organic and tested for security at the finest labs. The testing is done in an unbiased laboratory to ensure health and safety. On top of everything, the THC gummies from 3CHI come at a great price. A package of 16 gummies costs only $30.

Features

The one thing that separates 3CHI from the crowd is its amazingly fast-acting hemp goods that are rich in different cannabinoids. The brand uses organically grown hemp for manufacturing all its products. The purity and effectiveness of the 3CHI Strawberry gummies are achieved by combining only a couple of ingredients, pectin, sugar, glucose syrup, hemp oil, and natural flavors.

The gummies from this company are cruelty-free and eligible for vegans. 3CHI uses pectin instead of animal gelatin to make the gummies suitable for everyone. The delicious strawberry taste will successfully satisfy your sweet tooth.

3CHI’s official website is easy to navigate and user-friendly. It allows you to search for a hemp-derived product based on the desired effects that you want to receive.

All the products from this company are tested in a third-party lab. You can find the Certificate of Analysis on the website, which guarantees the safety and purity of the gummies. The THC sweets are harmless and safe to use.

The THC treats from this brand come in two packages. A pack of 8 gummies has 200 milligrams of THC, and a pack of 16 gummies sums up to 400 milligrams of Delta 8 THC. One gummy has 25 milligrams of Delta 8.

Pros

One of the most reputable brands on the market

Strawberry flavor

Organic hemp

Lab-tested

Prove distillation method

Affordable price

May promote relief from anxiety, stress, and chronic pain

It may provide better sleep quality

Available in local stores

Cons

The free shipping only applies to orders above $99

The gummies melt under high temperature

Customer experience

The 3CHI THC gummies are hard to come by, often running out of stock. This should give you a sense of the company’s popularity and the confidence that customers have in the brand. The gummies are one of the fastest-acting THC goodies on the market, and they need less than 60 minutes to start working. Customers love how fast the effects kick in, and they feel a significant reduction in stress, anxiety, and insomnia.

How We Made This List Of Delta 8 Brands That Made Best THC Gummies?

Now that you know which are choices for the best THC gummies that the market has to offer, we like to explain our thought process, and while doing the research, what are the things that we paid most attention to.

Today’s market overflows with CBD and THC products. Hemp-derived products can be used for recreational purposes, but in recent years they have been go-to products for people struggling with mental distress. The THC gummies are legal, safe to use, and don’t require a prescription. Since the industry is filled with companies that manufacture such products, it is crucial to set basic fundamental values. The things that we kept a close eye on while researching are:

Ingredients

The best THC gummies on the market are made with all-natural and organic ingredients. They don’t involve any harsh chemicals, allergens, additives, synthetics, or preservatives. All of the gummies in our article are suitable for vegans. The most reputable companies focus on attracting a large audience that consists of people with different lifestyles. Animal by-products and gelatin play a huge role.

Moreover, we made sure that the Delta 8 gummies had gone through strict supervision and had been tested in an unbiased laboratory. Some shady companies like to cut corners and use low-grade hemp strains. All of the companies that we reviewed preserve the highest industry standards.

Quality

Another undoubtedly crucial factor to consider is the quality of the brand. To purchase a THC-infused candy that will enter your bloodstream, you have to be able to trust the company and believe in its advertised attributes.

When it comes to THC gummies & Delta 8 Gummies, the hemp source is crucial in quality. If hemp as a starting point is lacking, you should not hope for an effective gummy. The hemp plant absorbs all the nutrients from the soil and every environmental element.

We kept a close eye on the practices that every company uses for extraction and achieving only pure and organic extract. We did not settle for anything less.

Safety

In slightly increased quantities, Delta 8 is safe for everyday consumption. This is because it doesn’t contain CBD or THC in high dosage compared to Delta 9, which is a highly potent compound. If you overstep the boundaries and consume too many THC gummies, you may experience some adverse side effects, but they are far from severe.

Credibility

The brands on our list are highly reputable and adored by millions of people worldwide. They manufacture safe-to-use products of the highest quality. They also shine on transparency, and instead of hiding something, they offer full descriptions, ingredients, certificates, and reviews of customers. You can check the credibility of each individual brand that we reviewed in our article by simply checking their websites.

Price

The affordability of the gummies is something else that we considered. A higher price doesn’t necessarily mean more quality. Still, if you combine affordability with the other factors that we included in our list, you will definitely get value for your money. The THC-infused products tend to be expensive. However, that doesn’t always have to be the case. The reality is that we struck a balance between the product’s actual value and its pricing.

Buying Guide for Beginners For Delta 8 THC Edibles

While doing your own research, you can quickly come across hundreds of fancy-looking THC brands. Some of them are legitimate and authentic that offer premium-quality THC gummies. However, you should never pick a product by a random choice. If you like to scour the web by yourself and don’t find the whole google search overwhelming, here is a guideline for things to consider before deciding on a purchase.

Consumption

For a beginner that has absolutely no experience with Delta 8, even one THC gummy can be too much. You should allow your body to build a tolerance to Delta 8, and we recommend cutting one gummy in half and starting from there. If you have consumed CBD or THC before, there is no guarantee that your body can handle the higher doses of these edibles. The effects of THC gummies can come after 2 hours. During that period, you should not intake any more gummies. Exceeding the dose of Delta 8 can knock you out.

Properly storing the gummies

If you think that the job is done after purchasing the gummies and that they don’t require any more attention, think again. Once you implement the THC goodies in your lifestyle, you need to do a couple of things to preserve their quality and potency for a more extended period.

For the gummies to have a longer shelf life, you need to:

Always keep them in a colder place and avoid heat; the heat will immediately melt the gummies

Keep them away from humidity and moisture

Don’t get the gummies out from the package, jar, or a zip lock bag in which they came in

Make sure children can’t reach them; kids can sometimes confuse them with regular gummies and try to eat them

Customer reviews

Now that you know where to buy the gummies, how to consume them, and how to give them a longer shelf life, you can find everything else in the customer reviews section.

Before deciding on a reputable brand and its THC-infused gummies, we recommend checking previous customers’ experiences. This is the best approach to learning everything about the company, its features, pros, and cons. Some brands may have fake reviews, so make sure to double-check the company’s authenticity.

FAQs On THC Edibles

How are edibles different and smoking different?

The difference between consuming the gummies and smoking Delta 8 is how long the effects will kick in after consumption and how long they will last. Smoking Delta 8 THC will give you an instant effect because, through the lungs, the compound immediately enters your bloodstream. However, the effects will wear off soon after.

On the other hand, THC edibles such as gummies must be digested and provide long-lasting effects. The effects from the gummies can kick in between 30 minutes and 2 hours, and the effects last for 6 to 8 hours.

After consuming the gummies, you may feel like you are on a ride that you cannot get out of, but you are in control at all times with smoking. You can immediately stop if you feel like you are about to hit your breaking point.

What are the benefits of THC gummies?

When a product becomes highly popular, it is because a lot of people have found it helpful. It is 2022, and THC sweets are trendy. The benefits of the best THC gummies are:

May offer relief from chronic pain

Might increase your mood and energy levels

May offer therapeutic effects and relaxation

May alleviate anxiety and stress

Might help you fall asleep quickly

May improve your appetite

Recreational benefits

Will THC gummies make you high?

The effects of Delta 8 THC gummies can be best described as “mild high”. With that in mind, gummies also bring several health benefits to the human body. No matter the reason for your usage, do not go above your recommended daily serving size. The THC gummies may offer you a smooth high to help you be less anxious, sleep better, relax, and eat more.

How do THC gummies taste?

Even though the gummies are marijuana flavored edibles, they can be pretty delicious. The most reputable brands find ways to eliminate the hemp aftertaste and offer a fruity flavor. They can easily be mistaken for regular candy, but keep in mind that they are still highly potent.

Conclusion: Best THC Gummies To Buy Delta8 Products For Sale

The THC gummies are the tastiest and best form of THC you can use. They are easy to carry around anywhere with discretion. These THC-infused gummies look like regular candy and may help you with several mental health issues. You can find five reputable brands that offer the best THC gummies in our article. Whichever one you choose, the satisfaction is guaranteed.

Just a friendly reminder, they all come in high potency, so make sure that you don’t consume too many of them.