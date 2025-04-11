NO. 25-4-02264-9 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

ESTATE OF

KATHLEEN HAMILTON,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as the personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the attorneys for the personal representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 11, 2025

Personal Representative: Ben Leon Jennings

Attorneys for Personal Representative: Kara Kalenius Novak, WSBA No. 39559

Address for Mailing or Service:

Montgomery Purdue PLLC

701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 5500 Seattle, WA 98104

Court of Probate Proceedings:

Superior Court of Washington for

King County

Cause Number: 25-4-02264-9 SEA

IDX-1011848

April 11, 18, 25, 2025