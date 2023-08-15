23-4-05588-5 SEA

Notice to Creditors

King County Superior Court In the Matter of the Estate of ROBERT DALE BARRA, deceased.

The person named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions including RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent. Rachel Barra, Personal Representative/Administrator, C/O J. Adam Barnes, Law offices of J. Adam Barnes

PLLC, 1721 Hewitt Ave, Suite 407, Everett, WA, 98201

IDX-982377

August 15, 22, 29, 2023