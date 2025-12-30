2026 TACOMA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES-Scheduled Meetings and Study Sessions

2026 TACOMA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Regularly Scheduled Meetings and Study Sessions Please be advised the Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees will hold regular meetings on the Third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., and the Second Wednesday in December at the following locations:
January 21, 2026
Main Branch
February 18, 2026
South Tacoma Branch
March 18, 2026
Main Branch
April 15, 2026
Main Branch
May 20, 2026
Wheelock Branch
June 17, 2026
Main Branch
July 15, 2026
Fern Hill Branch
August 19, 2026 Main Branch
September 16, 2026 Swasey Branch
October 21, 2026 Main Branch
November 18, 2026
Moore Branch
December 9, 2026
Main Branch
Library Location Addresses: Fern Hill Branch: 765 South 84th Street, Tacoma, WA 98444
Main Branch: 1102 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA 98402
Moore Branch: 215 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South Tacoma Branch: 3411 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
Swasey Branch: 7001 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406
Wheelock Branch: 3722 North 26th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
For more information, please contact the Library Administration at 253-280-2881
IDX-1024441
December 30, 2025