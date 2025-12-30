2026 TACOMA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES-Scheduled Meetings and Study Sessions

2026 TACOMA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Regularly Scheduled Meetings and Study Sessions Please be advised the Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees will hold regular meetings on the Third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., and the Second Wednesday in December at the following locations:

January 21, 2026

Main Branch

February 18, 2026

South Tacoma Branch

March 18, 2026

Main Branch

April 15, 2026

Main Branch

May 20, 2026

Wheelock Branch

June 17, 2026

Main Branch

July 15, 2026

Fern Hill Branch

August 19, 2026 Main Branch

September 16, 2026 Swasey Branch

October 21, 2026 Main Branch

November 18, 2026

Moore Branch

December 9, 2026

Main Branch

Library Location Addresses: Fern Hill Branch: 765 South 84th Street, Tacoma, WA 98444

Main Branch: 1102 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA 98402

Moore Branch: 215 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408

South Tacoma Branch: 3411 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

Swasey Branch: 7001 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

Wheelock Branch: 3722 North 26th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407

For more information, please contact the Library Administration at 253-280-2881

IDX-1024441

December 30, 2025