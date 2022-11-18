No. 2-140345

NOTICE OF HEARING

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re the Matter of: FIXING THE LEVEL OF LAKE STEILACOOM,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Petition in the above-entitled matter will be heard on December 2, 2022 before Department 14 of the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for Pierce County at Remann Hall located at 5501 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406, and virtually by the following Zoom link: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/95949367021?pwd=Q1JYcnpCMElWOURBejBROExWc2diZz09 Meeting ID: 959 4936 7021 Passcode: 889191. The reason and necessity for the petition is to (a) authorize the Lake Steilacoom Improvement Club (“Club”) Board of Directors (“Directors”) to take such steps as are necessary to control weed and algae control growth and other objectionable matters for Lake Steilacoom, (b) to authorize assessments for such activities, and (c) to approve the Board undertaking such testing, studies and actions as are necessary and convenient therefore including, but not limited to, hiring personnel and firms for such purposes as the Club’s Directors in its discretion may determine, and (d) authorize that the costs should be apportioned among the persons whose property abuts on Lake Steilacoom. Dated November 17, 2022. By: Carolyn A. Lake, attorney, GOODSTEIN LAW GROUP PLLC, 501 South G Tacoma WA 98405. clake@goodsteinlaw.com

November 18, 23, 2022