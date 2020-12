Abandoned Auto Auction Notice

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in compliance with WA State RCW 46.55.130, 1st Chance Towing will sell, for cash, the following vehicles. Viewing starts at noon on and bidding at 1pm @ 225 Van Scoyoc Ave SW, Orting, WA 98360. All vehicles must be paid in full and removed by 4:30pm or they will be awarded to the second bidder.

2007 Mazda CX-7

Immediately followed by Priority Incorporated’s donation auction

December 4, 2020