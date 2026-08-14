NO. 26-4-01482-31

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY

Estate of

WALTER A. HOUSTON, III,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. This Notice will be published in Pierce County.

Date of first publication: August 14, 2026 Administrator:

LEROY HOUSTON

Attorney for Administrator: Brad Puffpaff (WSBA # 46434)

Address for Mailing or Service: BOUNTIFUL LAW PLLC

4620 200TH STREET SW

STE D

LYNNWOOD, WASHINGTON

98036

Court of probate proceedings and cause no.:

Snohomish County 26-4-01482-31

IDX1035117

August 14, 21, 28, 2026