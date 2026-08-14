No. PUY-CV-PR-2026-0054

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE COURT OF THE PUYALLUP

TRIBE OF INDIANS

FOR THE PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION

TACOMA, WASHINGTON

In the Estate of:

RAYMOND DANIEL MCCLOUD SR.,

DOB: 3/11/1953,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed SONNIE GAIL HERNANDEZ, as Administrator of Decedent’s Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (1) before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (2) in the manner provided in Puyallup Tribal Code 8.04.350, by (a) filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (b) serving on or mailing to the Administrator’s attorney a copy of the claim at the address indicated below. The claim must be presented by three (3) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will not be paid until the claims presented within that period have been satisfied. If the claim is not presented before the final account is filed, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in Puyallup Tribal Code. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

SIGNED 10th day of August, 2026

/s/ Emma Jensen

PTB# 595, WSBA# 63124

Attorney for Administrator/Estate

Address for Claims:

JENSEN LAW PLLC

Emma Jensen, Esq.

4717 Beacon Ave. S. Unit 8

Seattle, WA 98108

IDX1035083

August 14, 21, 28, 2026