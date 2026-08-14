No. PUY-CV-PR-2026-0054 -NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Friday, August 14, 2026
No. PUY-CV-PR-2026-0054
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE COURT OF THE PUYALLUP
TRIBE OF INDIANS
FOR THE PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION
TACOMA, WASHINGTON
In the Estate of:
RAYMOND DANIEL MCCLOUD SR.,
DOB: 3/11/1953,
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed SONNIE GAIL HERNANDEZ, as Administrator of Decedent’s Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (1) before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (2) in the manner provided in Puyallup Tribal Code 8.04.350, by (a) filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (b) serving on or mailing to the Administrator’s attorney a copy of the claim at the address indicated below. The claim must be presented by three (3) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will not be paid until the claims presented within that period have been satisfied. If the claim is not presented before the final account is filed, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in Puyallup Tribal Code. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
SIGNED 10th day of August, 2026
/s/ Emma Jensen
PTB# 595, WSBA# 63124
Attorney for Administrator/Estate
Address for Claims:
JENSEN LAW PLLC
Emma Jensen, Esq.
4717 Beacon Ave. S. Unit 8
Seattle, WA 98108
IDX1035083
August 14, 21, 28, 2026