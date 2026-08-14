City of Gig Harbor- ORDINANCE 1565

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 1565

of the City of Gig Harbor, Washington

On August 10, 2026, the City Council of the City of Gig Harbor passed Ordinance 1565, which is summarized by its title as follows: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GIG HARBOR,WASHINGTON, AMENDING THE CITY’S PERSONNEL WAGE SCHEDULE; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request, or you can access the full version at www.gighar

borwa.gov. IDX-1035007

August 14, 2026