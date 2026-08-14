Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on August 19, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

17 BMW 430I

95 Chev GMT 400

07 Chev Aveo

11 Chev Malibu

22 Chev Malibu

13 Chev Equinox

05 Chry PT Cruiser

99 Dodge Grand Caravan

20 Dodge Charger

99 Dodge Durango

03 Ford Explorer

10 Ford Explorer

00 Ford F150

26 Genesis G70

93 Honda Civic

78 Honda GL1000

17 Hyun Elantra

04 Jeep Grand Cherokee

01 Lexus GS

03 Lexus SC

09 VW Routan

IDX-1034819

August 14, 2026