Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, August 14, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on August 19, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
17 BMW 430I
95 Chev GMT 400
07 Chev Aveo
11 Chev Malibu
22 Chev Malibu
13 Chev Equinox
05 Chry PT Cruiser
99 Dodge Grand Caravan
20 Dodge Charger
99 Dodge Durango
03 Ford Explorer
10 Ford Explorer
00 Ford F150
26 Genesis G70
93 Honda Civic
78 Honda GL1000
17 Hyun Elantra
04 Jeep Grand Cherokee
01 Lexus GS
03 Lexus SC
09 VW Routan
IDX-1034819
August 14, 2026