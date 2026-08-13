No. 26-4-00680-9 -NOTICE OF SALE
Published 1:30 am Thursday, August 13, 2026
No. 26-4-00680-9
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
RCW 11.56.100
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: YOUNG PARK,
Individual.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abacus Guardianship, Inc., the Guardian/Conservator of Young Park has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 2009 East 35th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98404, with a property description of:
LOTS 4, 5 AND 6, BLOCK 8553, THE INDIAN ADDITION OF THE CITY OF TACOMA, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 30, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.
Parcel Id: 4715017260 for the gross sum of $235,000.00 with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after August 24, 2026. Offers or bids will be received at the office of Des Moines Elder Law, PLLC, at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: August 13, 2026
Des Moines Elder Law, PLLC
c/o Ermin Ciric
22024 Marine View Drive South
Des Moines, WA 98198
206-212-0220
Presented by:
DES MOINES ELDER LAW, PLLC
By/s/ Robert P. McDonald Robert P. McDonald,
WSBA No. 20534 Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611
Attorney for Guardian/Conservator
IDX-1034671
August 13, 2026