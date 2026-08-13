No. 26-4-00680-9

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: YOUNG PARK,

Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abacus Guardianship, Inc., the Guardian/Conservator of Young Park has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 2009 East 35th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98404, with a property description of:

LOTS 4, 5 AND 6, BLOCK 8553, THE INDIAN ADDITION OF THE CITY OF TACOMA, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 30, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Parcel Id: 4715017260 for the gross sum of $235,000.00 with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after August 24, 2026. Offers or bids will be received at the office of Des Moines Elder Law, PLLC, at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: August 13, 2026

Des Moines Elder Law, PLLC

c/o Ermin Ciric

22024 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW, PLLC

By/s/ Robert P. McDonald Robert P. McDonald,

WSBA No. 20534 Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611

Attorney for Guardian/Conservator

IDX-1034671

August 13, 2026