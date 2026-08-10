NO. 26-4-01695-2 -PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Monday, August 10, 2026
NO. 26-4-01695-2
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of:
RUTH ARDELL PETERSON,
Deceased.
THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent’s Social Security number is xxx-xx-8589 and date of birth is August 15, 1933. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 10, 2026
DATE OF FILING WITH COURT: August 5, 2026
DATED this 5th day of August, 2026.
/S/ Deborah Boyd DEBORAH BOYD
Personal Representative
c/o Balsam Quinlan P.S.
911 South I Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Presented by:
/S/ Karol A. Whealdon BRENNA L. QUINLAN, WSBA #56944
KAROL A. WHEALDON, WSBA #28976
Attorneys for Personal Representative
Balsam Quinlan P.S.
911 South I Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
IDX-1034817
August 10, 17, 24, 2026