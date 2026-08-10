No. 26-4-03179-4 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re Estate of

ROBERT LEE HARRIS,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of First Publication: August 10, 2026 Co-Administrators: Michaela Dusek and Peter Brady

Attorney for Administrator:

Daniel E. Pizarro, WSBA #47937

Jacob J. Walker, WSBA #62131

Dickson Frohlich Phillips Burgess PLLC

909 A Street, Suite 900

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-1034876

August 10, 17, 24, 2026