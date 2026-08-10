CITY OF TACOMA-Notice of Final Action

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

To: Skookum Holdings LLC

134 Tarkas Lane

Victor, MT 59875

RE: Notice of Final Action Authorizing Condemnation

Please be advised the City Council for the City of Tacoma is scheduled to hear Ordinance No. 29117 on the August 18, 2026 City Council meeting, at 5:00 PM and will take final action on the matter on at the City Council meeting on August 25, 2026, at 5:00 PM. The City Council meeting is conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meetings will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street, in Tacoma, Washington. The meetings can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 and entering the meeting ID

848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted.

Comments on the final action will be taken orally during the City Council meetings, or in writing submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at least 24 hours prior to the meetings. All written public comments will be compiled and sent to the City Council and posted on the City’s webpage at cityclerk@tacoma.gov/writtencomments.

The purpose of the ordinance is to authorize staff to pursue property rights acquisition through the use of eminent domain and the condemnation process to facilitate the completion of the Puyallup Avenue Sewer Utility Replacement Project – Project Nos. ENV-03034-02-03 / ENV-04026-02-03. This notice is being sent to you as a requirement of RCW 8.25.290 to inform property owners that if agreement cannot be reached within a reasonable time frame, condemnation procedures may be used.

The site location that is being considered by the City Council for condemnation is described as follows:

Site Address: 102-106 Puyallup Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98402

Site Address: 101 East 25th Street, Tacoma, WA 98402

Pierce County Parcel Nos.:

2074160012 & 2075150010

If you have any questions, please contact Joseph Romero, Senior Real Property Specialist, at (253) 440-1695 or by email at jromero@tacoma.gov.

IDX1034874

August 10, 17, 2026