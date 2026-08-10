City of Gig Harbor-Notice of Application

City of Gig Harbor

Community Development

Planning Division

Notice of Application GENERAL INFORMATION

• Permit Number: PL-SDP-26-0002

• Permit Type: Type III

• Applicant Name: AHBL, INC. APPLICATION DATES

• Date of Initial Application Submission: 07/06/2026

• Date of Notice of Completion Application: 07/27/2026

• Date of Notice of Application: August 10, 2026

PROJECT DETAILS

• Project Title: Gig Harbor Junior Sailors Support Building

• Project Location: 3815 Harborview Drive

0221064099. The site is located on the north side of Harborview Drive, approximately 500 feet north of the intersection with Stinson Avenue.

• Project Description: The proposed project consists of a new 2,560 square foot support building for Gig Harbor Junior Sailing. The proposed interior uses for the building are storage for sailing dinghies, an accessible restroom, and a club office.

PERMITS AND STUDIES

• Requested Project Permits: Shoreline Substantial Development Permit (SDP)

• Studies Requested: None at this time

• Additional Permits Required (to the extent known): Building Permit ENVIROMENTAL REVIEW

• Existing Environmental Documents: Traffic Impact Analysis, Water Hydraulic Report, No Net Loss Evaluation Form, Preliminary Stormwater Report, and Sewer Hydraulic Report State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Checklist

PUBLIC COMMENT INFORMATION

• Public Comment Period: From August 10, 2026 – September 8, 2026. All comments must be received by the Planning Division by the close of business on the closing date.

• Public Comments May Be Submitted in Writing By:

• Mail to or in person to: Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

• Email: PlanningComments@gigharbor

wa.gov

*Comments should be as specific

as possible

• Rights of the Public:

• To comment on the application

• To request notice of and participate in any hearings or

public meetings

• To request a copy of the final

decision

• To appeal the decision (subject to GHMC 19.06)

Public Hearing Information: A hearing date has not been scheduled for this application.

Preliminary Determinations (if any):

• Preliminary Determination of

Consistency with GHMC

19.04.001:

None at this time

• Preliminary Determination of

Development Regulations for

Mitigation: None at this time

For questions or additional information, contact Katharine Shaffer, Principal Planner at (253)853-7615 or kshaffer@gigharborwa.gov

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1034610

August 10, 2026