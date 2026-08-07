NO. 26-4-00718-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of RONALD E. MCGREW, Deceased.

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred

by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and

non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF COURT: August 5, 2026

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 7, 2026

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Genette I. McGrew

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: c/o Genette I. McGrew, PO Box 31008,

Bellingham, WA 98226

Court Of Probate Proceedings

and Cause Number: Superior Court of Washington for Whatcom County 311 Grand Avenue, Suite 301 Bellingham, WA 98225 Cause No. 26-4-00718-37

DATED this 7th day of August, 2026.

/s/ Genette I. McGrew

Genette I. McGrew, Personal Representative

IDX1034743

August 7, 14, 21, 2026