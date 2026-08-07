No. 26-4-00321-21

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR

LEWIS COUNTY

In re Estate of Jeanine Nielsen, Deceased.

The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of filing August 4, 2026

Date of first publication August 7, 2026

Administrator:

Donald Olson

Address for mailing or service: 409 S. Market Blvd. Ste 4

Chehalis, WA 98532

DATED this 6th day of August, 2026.

HARRIS LAW OFFICE, PLLC

/s/ WENDY L. HARRIS, WSBA 39982

Attorney for Administrator

360-520-0455

IDX-1034838

August 7, 14, 21, 2026