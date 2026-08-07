Bill’s Towing -ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on August 12, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

06 Acura TL

07 Acura TL

10 Audi A3

01 Audi TT

93 Cadi Eldorado

13 Cadi Escalade

10 Chev HHR

07 Chev Impala

00 Chev Suburban

04 WFTWD RT

94 Ford Ranger

02 Honda Accord

98 Honda Civic

14 Honda CRV

09 Hyun Tucson

95 Jeep Cherokee

11 Kia Forte

16 Kia Optima

11 Merz ML350 SUV

09 Mits Lancer

23 Nissan Altima

10 Nissan Rouge

07 Pont G6

66 RAMBL AME

07 STRN Aura

98 Subaru Legacy

98 Toyota Sienna

12 Toyota Tacoma

08 Suzi SX4

06 VW Jetta

00 WINN 22’ MH

? Utility Trailer 15’

IDX-1034758

August 7, 2026