Bill’s Towing -ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
Published 1:30 am Friday, August 7, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on August 12, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
06 Acura TL
07 Acura TL
10 Audi A3
01 Audi TT
93 Cadi Eldorado
13 Cadi Escalade
10 Chev HHR
07 Chev Impala
00 Chev Suburban
04 WFTWD RT
94 Ford Ranger
02 Honda Accord
98 Honda Civic
14 Honda CRV
09 Hyun Tucson
95 Jeep Cherokee
11 Kia Forte
16 Kia Optima
11 Merz ML350 SUV
09 Mits Lancer
23 Nissan Altima
10 Nissan Rouge
07 Pont G6
66 RAMBL AME
07 STRN Aura
98 Subaru Legacy
98 Toyota Sienna
12 Toyota Tacoma
08 Suzi SX4
06 VW Jetta
00 WINN 22’ MH
? Utility Trailer 15’
IDX-1034758
August 7, 2026