NO. 26-4-00248-23

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR MASON COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

BRYCE HAGGARD DILLE,

Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: July 30, 2026

Publication: Tacoma Daily Index

Dated this 27th day of July, 2026 BRENT F. DILLE

Personal Representative

Personal Representative: BRENT F. DILLE

Attorneys for Personal Representative: Brent F. Dille, WSBA 25137

Dille Law, PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service: 1800 Cooper Point Road SW Bldg. 11

Olympia, WA 98502

Phone: (360) 350-0270

Court of Probate Proceedings: Mason County Superior Court 419 N 4th St.

Shelton, WA 98584

IDX1034335

July 30, August 6, 13, 2026