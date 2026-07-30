CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance No. 29115

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 28, 2026, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 29115 An ordinance amending Titles 1 and 10 of the Municipal Code, relating to Administration and Personnel and Public Works, by amending Section 1.06.255, entitled “Competitive solicitation requirements for supplies and public works”, and by repealing Chapter 10.27, entitled “Small Public Works Contracts”, in its entirety; and authorizing the City to leverage the statewide Small Works Roster.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX1034441

July 30, 2026