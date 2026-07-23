CITY OF TACOMA-RES 41964, RES 41965

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 21, 2026, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions consisting of the titles, is as follows: Resolution No. 41964 A resolution setting Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a 13 square-foot area of South MacArthur Street, to cure a freestanding gas station sign encroachment.

Resolution No. 41965 A resolution setting Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of Lemons Beach Road for a subsequent land use action to subdivide and transfer property to the City of University Place, for the purpose of complying with a litigation settlement consent decree.

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX1034126

July 23, 24, 2026