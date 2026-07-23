Case Number: 26-3-00475-34

Summons Served by Publication (Clerk Code:SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington,

County of Thurston

In re the marriage of:

Petitioner:

Hannah Maxine Brown

And Respondent:

David Alexander Perry

Summons Served by Publication

To David Alexander Perry I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Petition for Divorce (Dissolution)

The Petition also requests:

restraining and/or protection order

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: July 23, 2026. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition): FL Divorce 211, Response to Petition about a Marriage You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

• Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk,

Thurston County

2801 32nd Ave SW

Tumwater, WA 98512

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

/s/ Travis Moeller

July 7, 2026 Travis Moeller, #51325 I agree to accept legal papers for this case at:

215 NE 40TH ST STE C3

SEATTLE, WA 98105

Email: travis@blairkim.com

(If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (FL All Family 120). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.)

Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules.

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

IDX1034043

July 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27, 2026