City of Gig Harbor-NOTICE OF DECISION

City of Gig Harbor

Community Development Department

Planning Division

NOTICE OF DECISION

Delmendo Preliminary Short Plat

Permit Number(s): PL-SPP-25-0001

Date of Decision: July 15, 2026

Date of Notice of Decision: PL-SPP-25-0001

Summary of Decision: Approved with conditions. Name of Applicant: Carl Halsan, P.O. Box 1447, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Project Location: 4004 Sutherland Court Parcel Number – 0221065021 The site is located on the south side of Sutherland Court, approximately 340 feet west of the intersection with Woodworth Avenue.

Project Description: Proposal is to short plat an undeveloped .4-acre lot in the R-1 zone into 2 lots.

Project Permits included in this Decision: Preliminary Short Plat

Duration of Permit Approval: The permits included in this decision shall expire three (5) years from July 15, 2026, unless a complete application for subsequent building permit or civil permit has been submitted and remained active, pursuant to GHMC 19.02.008. Upon written request by the property owner, prior to the date of land use permit expiration, the director may grant an extension of time up to but not exceeding one (1) year pursuant to GHMC 19.02.008(F). See GHMC 19.02.008 for complete regulations on the duration of permit approvals and expiration of permits. Administrative Appeal: Parties of record may appeal this administrative decision to the City of Gig Harbor Hearing Examiner. Such appeals must be filed, in writing, pursuant to GHMC Section 19.06.004, within fourteen (14) days after the issuance of this notice of decision. Appeals shall be delivered to the Planning Director by mail, by personal delivery or by fax during normal business hours on the last business day of the appeal period. Appeals shall be mailed or delivered to: Community Development Director, City of Gig Harbor, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335; or faxed to: (253)858-6804. Appeals received by mail after normal business hours on the last day of the appeal period will not be accepted, no matter when such appeals were mailed or postmarked. A filing fee of $1,301.00 must be submitted with any appeal filed. This fee is refunded if the appellant substantially prevails. Appellants that do not substantially prevail on appeal will be charged the cost of the Hearing Examiner. Property Tax Valuation: Affected property owners may request a change in property tax valuation notwithstanding any program of revaluation by contacting the Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer.

Permit Documents: The complete project permit file, including official decision, findings, conclusions and conditions of approval, if any, is available for review at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number in “My Portal”. Questions regarding the above stated decision should be made to Kyle Hendricks, Associate Planner at KHendricks@gigharborwa.gov or (253) 851-6170. IDX-1033864

July 17, 2026