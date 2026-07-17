Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on July 22, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

04 Cadi CTS

08 Cadi Escalade

? Chev 3500

89 Chev Camero

15 Chev Equinox

07 Ford Expo

09 Ford Fusion

05 Hyun Sonata

00 Lin Cont

10 Mits Galant

10 Nissan Rouge

20 Nissan Rouge

99 Subaru Legacy 86 Toyota Tercel

IDX-1033838

July 17, 2026