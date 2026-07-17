Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, July 17, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on July 22, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
04 Cadi CTS
08 Cadi Escalade
? Chev 3500
89 Chev Camero
15 Chev Equinox
07 Ford Expo
09 Ford Fusion
05 Hyun Sonata
00 Lin Cont
10 Mits Galant
10 Nissan Rouge
20 Nissan Rouge
99 Subaru Legacy 86 Toyota Tercel
IDX-1033838
July 17, 2026