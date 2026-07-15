NO. 26-4-01750-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JOHN R. STEPHENS JR.,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. /s/ Mark A. Stephens, Personal Representative

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 15, 2026 Address for Mailing or Service:

1201 Pacific Ave., Ste. 2200

Post Office Box 1157

Tacoma, WA 98401-1157

(253) 620-6500 Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 26-4-01750-9 GORDON THOMAS HONEYWELL

LLP

By: /s/ Keara N. Bennett, WSBA No. 59919

kbennett@gth-law.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

IDX1033736

July 15, 22, 29, 2026