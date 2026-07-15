No. 26-4-00279-21

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR LEWIS COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

EDWARD LEWIS STARKELL,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of . Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 15, 2026

Personal Representative: NATALIE LYNN MILLER Attorney for the Personal Representative: James M.B. Buzzard, WSBA#33555

Address for Mailing: Buzzard Law Group, PS

P.O. Box 59

Centralia, WA 98531

IDX-1033547

July 15, 22, 29, 2026