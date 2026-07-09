NO.: 26-5-00169-0

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF PETITION/HEARING RE RELINQUISHMENT OF CHILD/ TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF BABY GIRL DIAMOND, AKA ALESSIA KAE DIAMOND, AKA ALESSIA KAE HALL, AKA LILY MARLENE-KAE HALL,

a person under the age of eighteen.

TO: JOHN DOE (UNKNOWN)

AND TO: ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY

A Petition has been filed requesting termination of the parent-child relationship between you and the above-named child. The child was born in Puyallup, Washington on March 31, 2026 to Tori Diamond.

You are summoned to appear within thirty days of July 9, 2026, to defend this action and answer the Petition. You may respond to the summons and petition by filing a written response with the Clerk of the Court and serving a copy on the Petitioners’ attorney. If you do not serve your written response within thirty days of July 9, 2026, the Court may, without further notice, enter an Order of Default against you, order relinquishment of the child to Petitioners, permanently terminate your parent-child relationship, and approve the child’s adoption by Petitioners.

The court hearing on this matter shall be on the 14th day of August 2026 at 10:00 a.m. in the Pierce County Juvenile Court, Remann Hall, 5501 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406. You have the right to be represented by an attorney. An attorney will be appointed for an indigent person who requests one. Your failure to file a claim of parentage under RCW 26.26A or 26.26B or to respond to this action within thirty days of July 9, 2026 will result in termination of your parent-child relationship with the child.

FOSTER + BLOOM

FAMILY FORMATION LAW GROUP

Attorneys for Petitioners

By:s/ Janna J. Annest

Janna J. Annest, WSBA #34378

FILE RESPONSE WITH: Clerk of Court

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Avenue S, Rm 110 Tacoma, WA 98402

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON: Petitioners’ Attorney: Janna J. Annest

Foster + Bloom Family Formation Law Group

119 S Main Street, Suite 405

Seattle, WA 98104

IDX1033397

July 9, 16, 23, 2026