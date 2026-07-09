No. 26-4-01665-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

TERESA COVELL,

Deceased

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the

notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claim against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 9, 2026

Personal Representative: /s/ Heidi Nelson

Attorneys for the Personal

Representative:

The Narrows Law Group

Address for Mailing or Service:

2200 N. 30th St., Suite 202

Tacoma, WA 98403

/s/ Annie Arbenz, WSBA # 40585

Court of Probate Proceeding and Cause No.: See caption above

IDX-1033513

July 9, 16, 23, 2026