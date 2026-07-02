PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PROPOSED TRANSIT DEVELOPMENT PLAN: 2026-2031

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, July 13, 2026. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom. The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on Pierce Transit’s draft edition of the Transit Development Plan (TDP) covering 2026-2031. The draft plan may be viewed at https://www.piercetransit.org/documents/.

Details on how to provide comments during the public hearing can be located on the July 13, 2026, meeting agenda by visiting https://piercetransit.org/board-of-commissioners/#board-meetings after July 8, 2026. Those wishing to submit written comments may send comments to Anna Petersen, Senior Planner, via email at apetersen@piercetransit.org or via mail at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, no later than Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Pierce Transit’s TDP looks back at work accomplished in 2025 and describes planned activities from 2026 through 2031. The report includes the agency’s services and operations, goals and strategies, performance measures, TDP consistency with other plans, planned service and operating changes, planned capital expenses, a multiyear financial plan, and projects of regional significance. The TDP is submitted to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) annually. The TDP is scheduled for formal adoption at the August 10, 2026, Board of Commissioners meeting. Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs, activities, or services. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of Pierce Transit should contact the Clerk’s Office at 253.581.8066, or Clerks@piercetransit.org as soon as possible but no later than the Thursday preceding the Board meeting. Dated this 1st day of July 2026

Deanne Jacobson, Clerk of the Board

IDX1033277

July 2, 2026