Cause No. 26-4-01565-4- PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Thursday, July 2, 2026
Cause No. 26-4-01565-4
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
WALKER AUGUSTUS CONE, and
KIMI FUKUE CONE,
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of theclaim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be
presented within the later of:
(1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or
(2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice.
If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: July 2, 2026
Administrator: Lisa Ann Cone
Attorney for the Administrator:
Phillip A. Curiale
Address for Mailing or Service: Curiale Hostnik PLLC
315 – 39th Ave. SW, Suite 9
Puyallup, WA 98373
Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Court
Cause No.26-4-01565-4
DATED this 1st day of July, 2026.
CURIALE HOSTNIK PLLC
By: s/Phillip A. Curiale
315 – 39th Ave SW, Suite 9
Puyallup, WA 98373
253-475-4200
phillip@ch-tacoma.com
Attorneys for Lisa Ann Cone,
Administrator of the Estate of Walker August Cone and
Kimi Fukue Cone
IDX-1033283
July 2, 9, 16, 2026