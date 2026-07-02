CITY OF TACOMA-Ord 29102

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 30, 2026, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29102 An ordinance vacating a portion of the alley between East “M” Street and East “N” Street, and a portion of East “N” Street, both between Puyallup Avenue and East 25th Street, for expanded business use and to help alleviate public safety concerns.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1033261

July 2, 2026