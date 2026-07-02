Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Thursday, July 2, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on July 8, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
05 Chev Colorado
02 Chev Silverado
98 Ford Escort
09 Ford Fusion
90 Ford Ranger
04 Honda Accord
04 Infi G35
02 Jeep Liberty 05 Jeep Liberty
19 Kia Soul 01 Kia Sportage
03 Linc Navigator
06 Mits Galant
96 Olds Ciera
05 Outback 5th Wheel 29’
06 Pont G6
25 Ram 3500
07 Subaru Forester
04 Suzuki XL7
IDX-1033180
July 2, 2026