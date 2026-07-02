Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on July 8, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

05 Chev Colorado

02 Chev Silverado

98 Ford Escort

09 Ford Fusion

90 Ford Ranger

04 Honda Accord

04 Infi G35

02 Jeep Liberty 05 Jeep Liberty

19 Kia Soul 01 Kia Sportage

03 Linc Navigator

06 Mits Galant

96 Olds Ciera

05 Outback 5th Wheel 29’

06 Pont G6

25 Ram 3500

07 Subaru Forester

04 Suzuki XL7

IDX-1033180

July 2, 2026