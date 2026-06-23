CITY OF GIG HARBOR- NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PL-RUE-22-0001

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Dorland Reasonable Use

Exemption

Permit Number(s): PL-RUE-22-0001

Date of Notice: June 23, 2026

Applicant: Harbor Holdings, LLC – Ed Dorland

Agent: Harbor Holdings, LLC – Ed Dorland

Project Location: 4716 96th Street, site is located west of Burnham Drive approximately 670 feet south of the Burnham Drive/ Harbor Hill round about. Parcel – 0222313049

Project Description: The applicant is requesting a Reasonable Use Exception to reduce the required wetland buffer from 300 feet to approximately 240 feet and the required stream buffer from 50 feet to approximately 20 feet. The requested buffer reduction is to accommodate the construction of a single-family residence on the subject property. SEPA Threshold Determination: Project is exempt from SEPA

PUBLIC HEARING DATE: Hearing Examiner, July 7th, 2026 at 1:30 pm, Virtual Hearing Interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and provide testimony on this proposal.The hearing will be conducted in the manner prescribed by Gig Harbor Municipal Code Chapter 19.05.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday or on the City’s Permit Portal. A copy of the staff report on this proposal will be available at least seven days prior to the hearing. A copy of the application, all documents and evidence relied upon by the applicant, and applicable criteria are available for inspection at no cost; copies will be provided at the requestor’s cost.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification, written comments, including any written comments addressing the findings required for a decision, must be submitted to the Planning Division no later than close of business on July 6th, 2026. Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Katharine Shaffer, Principal Planner, City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, KShaffer@gigharborwa.gov or by calling (253)851-6170. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX1032064

June 23, 2026