PABCO Roofing Products-Public Notice

Public Notice

PABCO Roofing Products

PABCO Roofing Products, 1718 Thorne Road, Tacoma, WA 98421 is seeking modification of coverage under the Washington Department of Ecology’s NPDES General Permit for Stormwater Discharges Associated with Industrial Activities at the industrial site, known as PABCO Roofing Products, located at 1718 Thorne Road, Tacoma, WA.

Activities requiring permit modification include Requesting a 180-day extension for operational status of Level 3 corrective action.

Any person desiring to present their views to the Department of Ecology concerning this application may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days from the last date of publication of this notice. Comments may be submitted to:

Washington Dept of Ecology

Water Quality Program Industrial Stormwater PO Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX1032689

June 22, 29, 2026