No. 26-2-06366-0 -SUMMONS
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 22, 2026
No. 26-2-06366-0
SUMMONS
Superior Court of Washington
For Pierce County
JASON & EMILY BOSH, husband and wife,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
RAINIER VIEW INVESTMENTS LLC, a Washington limited liability company;
CRESTVIEW REALTY ADVISORS LLC, a Washington limited liability company; LENDING ADVANTAGE, LLC, a Washington limited liability company;
CHRISTOPHER ROBISON, a Washington resident, individually and on behalf of the marital community of CHRISTOPHER ROBISON and KIMBERLY ROBISON; CHARLES WALLE, a Washington resident, individually and on behalf of the marital community of CHARLES WALLE and MARIL WALLE,
Defendants.
The State of Washington to said CHRISTOPHER ROBISON: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 22 day of June, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court by serving a notice of appearance on the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs JASON AND EMILY BOSH, at their office below stated, and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This lawsuit concerns Defendants’ securities fraud and failure to repay Plaintiffs’ investment.
Nathaniel L. Taylor, WSBA No. 27174
Jacob J. Farrell, WSBA No. 60153
Ellis, Li & McKinstry PLLC
1700 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1810
Seattle, WA 980201
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
IDX1032675
June 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20, 27, 2026