No. 26-2-06366-0

SUMMONS

Superior Court of Washington

For Pierce County

JASON & EMILY BOSH, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

RAINIER VIEW INVESTMENTS LLC, a Washington limited liability company;

CRESTVIEW REALTY ADVISORS LLC, a Washington limited liability company; LENDING ADVANTAGE, LLC, a Washington limited liability company;

CHRISTOPHER ROBISON, a Washington resident, individually and on behalf of the marital community of CHRISTOPHER ROBISON and KIMBERLY ROBISON; CHARLES WALLE, a Washington resident, individually and on behalf of the marital community of CHARLES WALLE and MARIL WALLE,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to said CHRISTOPHER ROBISON: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 22 day of June, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court by serving a notice of appearance on the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs JASON AND EMILY BOSH, at their office below stated, and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This lawsuit concerns Defendants’ securities fraud and failure to repay Plaintiffs’ investment.

Nathaniel L. Taylor, WSBA No. 27174

Jacob J. Farrell, WSBA No. 60153

Ellis, Li & McKinstry PLLC

1700 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1810

Seattle, WA 980201

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

IDX1032675

June 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20, 27, 2026