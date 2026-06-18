CITY OF GIG HARBOR-NOTICE OF APPLICATION

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

June 18, 2026

YMCA/Sports Complex Binding Site Plan Amendment

Permit Number(s): PL-BSP-26-0001

Name of Applicant: AHBL – Kate Strom

Project Location: 10770 Harbor Hill Drive

Parcel Numbers – 4002730010,

4002730020, 4002730030,

4002730040 and 4002730050.

The site is located on the west side of Harbor Hill Drive Ave, approximately 600 feet south of the intersection with Borgen Boulevard.

Description of Proposed Project:

The proposed Binding Site Plan amendment updates the previously approved plan to reflect the final constructed condition of the project site following completion of civil improvements and construction. Revisions include adjustments to the pedestrian pathway connection along Harbor Hills Drive to align with the Trail Easement (AFN 200605250985), addition of a power easement (AFN 2025081239), and minor site modifications including removal of the sidewalk behind the storage building and detectable warning surface at the drop-off area.

Additional updates to the Phase 1B area include incorporation of the staircase connecting Harbor Hills Drive to the pickleball courts, addition of a trash enclosure, and installation of the park entrance sign. No changes to the approved use or overall site layout are proposed.

Project Permits Included with Application: Binding Site Plan Amendment

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: No public hearing is required for this permit type. Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than July 2, 2026. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than the close of business on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to PlanningCom

ments@gigharborwa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Principal Planner, Katharine Shaffer at (253)851-6170 or KShaffer@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX1032037

June 18, 2026